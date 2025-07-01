KCC Offstage Presents Iman Chakraborty: An Enchanting Evening of Music and Memories

Kolkata, July 1, 2025 — The second session of this season’s KCC Offstage featured acclaimed singer Iman Chakraborty in an intimate and immersive evening of live music, conversation, and reflection. Held at the amphitheatre of Kolkata Centre for Creativity, the session drew a housefull audience and offered a rare, close-up experience of the artist in performance.

A key highlight of the evening was her rendition of Aaoge Jab Tum, originally sung by Rashid Khan. The audience joined in, singing along softly turning the moment into a quiet collective experience. Iman also responded to live song requests from the audience, adding a spontaneous and interactive layer to the session.

True to the Offstage format, the evening unfolded through music and informal storytelling, blending traditional forms like Rabindrasangeet and Nazrul Geeti with her own work, including Alada Alada, written by Anupam Roy. The session reinforced KCC Offstage as a platform for meaningful, artist-led engagement in the city’s cultural calendar.