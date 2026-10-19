Luminous Solar Celebrates the Spirit of Durga Puja with 'Alo’r Alpona'

Kolkata, Oct 19: Luminous Power Technologies, one of India’s energy solutions companies, has unveiled a distinctive Durga Puja campaign that brings together Bengal’s rich cultural heritage and the endless possibilities of solar. At the heart of the campaign is ‘Alo’r Alpona’, an artistic expression that comes alive after sunset, with Luminous solar panels placed alongside the installation. It brought a distinctive new dimension to festive outdoor advertising, reinforcing the connection between the sun’s power and the spirit of the festivities.

Alpona, the intricate floor art created to welcome Maa Durga, is an integral part of Bengal’s festive traditions. Yet, as night falls and crowds gather around the illuminated pandals, these beautiful designs often fade into the background. With Alo’r Alpona, Luminous Solar turns this familiar experience on its head, bringing the traditional art form into focus after sunset and transforming it into a striking visual spectacle. Set against the vibrant backdrop of a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, the installation draws inspiration from the sun and the possibilities of solar energy.

The campaign is centred around an Alpona created using a special glow-in-the-dark pigment that absorbs sunlight during the day and emits a striking glow at night. Designed to illuminate without wires or electricity, the installation transforms a traditional cultural expression into an experiential display of solar energy beyond its conventional applications. By bringing the power of the sun to a shared public space, the campaign invites people to see solar energy in a new light, beyond rooftops and familiar settings.

Neelima Burra, SVP – Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, Luminous Power Technologies, said,

“Maa Durga embodies Shakti — the strength to overcome darkness, the courage to drive change, and the power to inspire. Solar energy carries a similar promise, transforming the sun’s power into possibilities for a brighter future. At Luminous, we believe solar energy can go beyond conventional applications to create new and meaningful experiences. With Alo’r Alpona, we have brought this belief to life by reimagining Bengal’s traditional alpona as an artistic expression that glows after dark. This Durga Puja campaign celebrates Bengal’s rich cultural heritage while inviting people to discover the possibilities of solar energy through a fresh and inspiring perspective.”

The campaign film captures the journey of Alo’r Alpona from its creation to its transformation after dark, following artists as they paint the intricate design and documenting the wonder and curiosity it evokes among Puja-goers. As the sun sets, the alpona emerges as a glowing canvas on the streets, shifting attention from the towering pandals above to the illuminated artwork.

As India continues its transition towards cleaner sources of energy, Luminous Solar remains committed to building awareness around sustainable living through initiatives that connect meaningfully with consumers. The initiative brings alive the festive spirit of Shubho Sharadiya while reflecting the brand’s broader ambition to encourage new ways of thinking about energy and its role in everyday life.