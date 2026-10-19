Ace Hospitality Organises Dandiya Under the Stars in Gurgaon with Shiva Choudhary, Draws Over 10,000 Attendees

Gurgaon, Oct 19: Ace Hospitality successfully organised Dandiya Under the Stars, one of Gurgaon’s biggest Dandiya nights, on October 17 at Library Ground, Huda Gymkhana Club, Sector 29, Gurgaon. The event drew over 10,000 attendees, bringing together music, dance, festive celebrations, and entertainment. Mrig Sight Media partnered with the event as its PR partner.

The evening featured live Garba performances, energetic DJ sets, and traditional dhol beats, creating a vibrant atmosphere for attendees celebrating the festive spirit. Dheeraj Bhandari, Shiva Choudhary, and Alisha Arora performed, alongside DJ Rishi, who kept the audience engaged with music throughout the evening.

Commenting on the event’s success, Ashish Chaturvedi, Co-Founder of Ace Hospitality, said,

“The response to Dandiya Under the Stars has been overwhelming, with over 10,000 attendees joining us for an evening of music, dance and celebration. Our vision was to create an engaging festive experience that brings people together, and the enthusiasm of the audience made this event truly special. We look forward to creating more such memorable experiences.”

Rahul Ranjan, Director of Mrig Sight Media, said,

“Dandiya Under the Stars brought together the energy of live entertainment and the cultural spirit of the festive season on a remarkable scale. We were delighted to partner with Ace Hospitality on this event and support its media outreach and public relations. The turnout of over 10,000 attendees reflects the growing interest in large-scale, experience-led celebrations in Gurgaon.”

Beyond the musical performances, the venue offered a range of attractions, including multi-cuisine food stalls, dedicated photo booths, fun activities and lucky draw prizes. These experiences added to the celebrations, making the event an entertainment destination for families, friends and groups of festival-goers.

With its blend of traditional Garba, contemporary music, food and interactive attractions, Dandiya Under the Stars delivered a large-scale festive celebration, reinforcing Gurgaon’s appeal as a destination for community-driven entertainment events.