Omaxe’s Dandiya Raas Utsav 2.0 Draws 5,000 to Greater Noida

Greater Noida, Oct 19: Omaxe’s Dandiya Raas Utsav 2.0 brought three days of grand Navratri celebrations to OMAXE Connaught Place, Greater Noida, from October 16 to 18. The event witnessed participation from around 5,000 people. Importantly, the large-scale event featured traditional Garba and Dandiya Raas alongside contemporary music performances, making it a major gathering during the festive season.

Adding to the scale of the celebrations, the event featured a line-up of DJs, including Sidisky, Shalabh, Aadhya Gupta, Isher, Haxx and Ncix. Their performances, alongside traditional dance and music, kept the celebrations going across all three days and offered visitors an opportunity to celebrate Navratri together.

Beyond the festivities, the event shows Omaxe’s broader vision of developing destinations that cater to the changing needs of urban communities.

Alongside retail and dining, cultural programmes and festive celebrations offer visitors additional reasons to engage with these spaces and make them part of their social lives.

With the conclusion of its second edition, Dandiya Raas Utsav 2.0 added to Greater Noida’s festive calendar, bringing thousands of people together for a celebration centred on music, dance and the spirit of Navratri.