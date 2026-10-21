Prime Video India Brings On Sony LIV As Add-On Subscription In A Landmark Partnership

Mumbai, Oct 21: Prime Video, India’s largest streaming service for exclusive Originals, today announced the launch of Sony LIV as an add-on subscription on the service. This landmark partnership brings one of India’s largest local OTT subscription services to Prime Video as an add-on subscription.Through this deal, Sony LIV brings its expansive portfolio of premium entertainment, daily television, and live sports to Prime Video customers. As an add-on subscription on the Prime Video service, Sony LIV will be available across mobile, web, Fire TV, smart TVs, and other living room devices where the Prime Video service is available, providing customers access to both the services’ expansive content offerings in one destination, thus eliminating the need to switch between apps. Customers in India can choose from two subscription options to Sony LIV — ₹399/month and ₹1,499/year.

As an add-on subscription, Sony LIV offers a rich content repertoire including over 450 movies, 300 shows,live sports, and an extensive library of on-demand content across multiple languages. Customers can enjoy premium originals including the Scam franchise and Gullak; movies such as Sitaare Zameen Par; and popular daily and weekly television shows from Sony SET and Sony SAB including Kaun Banega Crorepati, Indian Idol, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and Pushpa Impossible.

Sports aficionados are in for a treat as well, with live coverage of bilateral India cricket, UEFA Champions League, French Open, Commonwealth Games, and UFC. Subscribers will be able to watch India’s Tour of New Zealand, featuring Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, beginning October 22. Additionally, new episodes of marquee Sony LIV shows will be available daily alongside reality and entertainment titles such as KBC Season 18, Family Full House With Rohit Sharma, and Indian Idol Season 17. With content spanning Hindi, English, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Gujarati, the add-on further expands the depth and breadth of Prime Video’s multilingual entertainment offering.

“Our ambition has always been to make Prime Video the ultimate entertainment destination for our customers. With Sony LIV now available as an add-on subscription, we take a significant step forward in that journey,” said Gaurav Bhasin, Head – AVOD Business and Marketplace, Prime Video India. “Along with our extensive library, customers now have the daily viewing cadence of television and a near-continuous calendar of live sports — from bilateral India cricket to the UEFA Champions League — all on one service. This deepens the breadth and choice of multilingual entertainment we offer, and we are excited about what it means for the millions of entertainment and sports fans across India.” “At Sony LIV, we’re always looking for new ways to make our content available to audiences wherever they choose to watch it. Our partnership with Prime Video is an important step in expanding that reach in India. It gives viewers another convenient way to discover and access Sony LIV’s diverse content offering. From some of India’s most popular television properties, such as Kaun Banega Crorepati and Indian Idol, to the upcoming launch of Sony VIZHA in Tamil and the new season of Kon Honaar Crorepati in Marathi, we are further strengthening that offering. Live sports and our slate of acclaimed Originals remain key to our proposition. Through this association, we look forward to taking the breadth of Sony LIV’s entertainment and sports offering to more viewers across India and the world,” added Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer and Business Head – Sports and International, SPNI.

Benefits of add-on subscriptions on Prime Video include:

Hassle-free login & billing: Customers do not have to juggle multiple usernames, passwords, and billing due dates. With add-on subscriptions, all premium content subscriptions are managed within a single destination—Prime Video.

More time watching, less time deciding: Customers don’t have to spend time toggling between their favorite services to discover what’s new and popular. With add-on subscriptions, they can browse in one place, search across all their premium subscriptions, and enjoy personalized recommendations. All this without ever having to leave the Prime Video app or website.

Enjoy your favorite features, no matter which service: Customers can access a single consolidated watchlist and download library for offline viewing. Subscribers can also manage data consumption and much more across all their add-on subscriptions.

More Choice, one destination: With add-on subscriptions, customers can access thousands of additional titles across 30+ OTT services, including Sony LIV.

Sony LIV is available as an add-on subscription on Prime Video at ₹399/month and ₹1,499/year — giving customers the flexibility to choose the plan that works best for them.