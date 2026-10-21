Noida’s Young Chess Talent Agastya Agarwal Wins Gold and Bronze for India

New Delhi, October 21, 2026: Fresh from a North Zone title with his Shiv Nadar School, Noida team that sent them to the CBSE nationals in Jalandhar, young Agastya Agarwal has won two medals for India at the first Commonwealth Schools Chess Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Playing in the Open Under 7 blitz event, Agastya finished third in a field of 24 with six points from nine rounds to take the individual bronze. His score also counted towards India’s team gold in the same format.

The championship ran from 4 to 12 October 2026 at Cititel Mid Valley in Kuala Lumpur. The Malaysian Chess Federation and the Kuala Lumpur Chess Association organised it on behalf of the Commonwealth Chess Association and FIDE. It drew 293 young players from across the Commonwealth in age groups from Under 7 to Under 19.

The medals come close on the heels of a perfect zonal run. Agastya and his three teammates won all six of their matches at the CBSE North Zone 1 Under 11 Boys Chess Championship and finished first among 47 schools from Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad