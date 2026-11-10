Ramayana Marketing Strategy: How the INR 4,000-Crore Budget Is Building a Global Film Brand

Nov 10: The marketing strategy surrounding Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is creating a conversation that extends beyond its star cast, visual effects and cinematic scale. One figure has become central to its promotional narrative: ₹4,000 crore.

For an industry where production budgets are frequently evaluated against box-office collections, publicly highlighting an investment of this magnitude is an interesting marketing decision. Producer Namit Malhotra and actor-producer Yash are positioning Ramayana differently from conventional Indian film releases. Their ambition is to establish it as a global entertainment property capable of attracting audiences across international markets.

Yash has defended the decision to communicate the film’s financial scale, arguing that international audiences and industry participants need to understand the resources invested in creating a production of this ambition. His explanation offers an insight into a broader shift in Indian cinema: the growing importance of global positioning, international distribution and marketing strategies that extend beyond domestic theatrical releases.

The Ramayana marketing strategy therefore presents an interesting business case study in how production budgets, celebrity influence, international partnerships and promotional spending can work together to build a global film brand.

Why the ₹4,000-Crore Ramayana Budget Became a Marketing Tool

The reported ₹4,000-crore investment initially attracted considerable attention, with questions about whether such a large amount could be recovered through theatrical collections.

However, Yash clarified that the figure represents the combined investment in both instalments of Ramayana, including production, post-production and promotional expenses. It should not be interpreted as the production budget of the first film alone.

His argument is that international film marketing requires a different approach to communicating production expenditure. When targeting overseas markets, the scale of investment can help establish the project’s ambition and position it alongside major international productions.

This is where the budget becomes more than a financial disclosure. It becomes part of the film’s brand identity.

A project associated with an extraordinary investment naturally attracts media attention, industry discussions and comparisons with international blockbusters. The figure also encourages conversations about India’s growing production capabilities and its ambitions in the global entertainment business.

From a marketing perspective, this creates visibility even before audiences evaluate the complete cinematic experience.

However, communicating a large investment is only the first step. The film must eventually convert this awareness into audience engagement and commercial returns.

Namit Malhotra’s Strategy: Building an International Entertainment Property

Producer Namit Malhotra’s approach reflects a larger ambition to combine Indian storytelling with international production capabilities.

His experience through Prime Focus and visual-effects company DNEG provides the project with access to technical expertise associated with major global productions.

The involvement of Sony Pictures in international theatrical distribution and Dharma Productions in distribution across North India’s Hindi-speaking markets adds another important dimension.

These partnerships allow the producers to approach international distribution through established networks rather than depending exclusively on domestic promotional channels.

The strategy involves three interconnected priorities.

International distribution: Access to overseas theatrical markets can expand the potential audience beyond India and the traditional Indian diaspora.

Production technology: Advanced visual effects, digital environments and large-scale production design help position the film as an international cinematic experience.

Brand development: The two-part structure creates opportunities to sustain audience interest across multiple releases and develop a longer-term entertainment property.

For Namit Malhotra, the ambition is not simply to produce an expensive mythological film. It is to demonstrate that an Indian cultural story can be developed and marketed with international commercial aspirations.

Why International Markets Matter for Indian Cinema

The decision to position Ramayana as a global film brand comes at a time when the international cinema business is experiencing continued growth.

According to PwC’s Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2025–2029, worldwide cinema revenue is projected to increase from approximately US$33 billion in 2024 to US$42 billion by 2029.

PwC also estimates that India’s cinema market will grow from US$1.5 billion in 2024 to US$1.7 billion by 2029.

These projections provide an important commercial context for Indian producers exploring overseas distribution. International markets can create additional opportunities for theatrical collections, particularly when films combine distinctive storytelling with production values that appeal to audiences across different territories.

For Ramayana, the opportunity lies in presenting a culturally significant Indian epic through a cinematic format designed to attract international attention.

However, international expansion is not simply about releasing a film in multiple countries. Producers must understand local audience preferences, distribution arrangements, language requirements and promotional channels.

The challenge is to make the story accessible to viewers unfamiliar with the Ramayana while preserving its cultural identity.

What FICCI–EY Reveals About India’s Film Business

The FICCI–EY report, Stories, Scale and Impact: Unlocking India’s Media and Entertainment Economy, released in March 2026, provides further insight into the commercial potential of Indian cinema.

The report estimates that India’s filmed entertainment segment reached ₹20,500 crore in 2025, its highest level to date. Domestic theatrical revenues accounted for approximately ₹13,000 crore, while overseas theatrical revenues contributed around ₹2,500 crore.

These figures highlight an important aspect of the Indian film business: domestic theatrical collections remain the primary revenue driver, while overseas markets provide an additional commercial opportunity.

For large-scale productions such as Ramayana, international distribution can help expand the revenue base. However, overseas collections must be evaluated alongside distribution costs, revenue-sharing arrangements and the investment required to reach those audiences.

The report also reinforces the importance of a broader entertainment ecosystem in which theatrical releases, digital platforms, advertising and other commercial activities contribute to the industry’s growth.

This makes Ramayana’s international positioning particularly relevant. Its success could offer insights into how Indian productions can strengthen their presence in overseas markets.

Industry sources: PwC, Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2025–2029; FICCI–EY, Stories, Scale and Impact: Unlocking India’s Media and Entertainment Economy, 2026.

Yash as Ravana: How Star Power Strengthens the Marketing Strategy

Yash’s casting as Ravana is another important element of the film’s promotional approach.

Following the success of the KGF franchise, Yash has developed a substantial audience base across Indian language markets. His involvement brings recognisability and creates an additional attraction for audiences interested in large-scale cinematic performances.

Ravana is also a character with considerable cultural and narrative complexity. Portraying him requires more than an imposing screen presence. His scholarship, ambition, strength, devotion and arrogance make him one of the most layered figures in Indian mythology.

From a marketing perspective, this offers an opportunity to generate conversations around character interpretation and performance.

Yash’s participation as a co-producer also gives him a role beyond acting, connecting his star power with the film’s larger commercial ambitions.

The casting of Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita further strengthens the project’s appeal across different audience segments.

The involvement of internationally recognised composers A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer adds another dimension. Their musical collaboration creates a distinctive promotional talking point and supports the film’s ambition to reach audiences beyond India.

Together, the cast, music and technical production capabilities help build an identity that extends beyond conventional film promotion.

Digital Marketing and Global Film Promotion: Turning Awareness into Demand

For a production targeting multiple international markets, digital marketing plays an increasingly important role.

Trailers, behind-the-scenes videos, character announcements, interviews and social media campaigns can help build anticipation well before theatrical release.

Ramayana’s scale provides several opportunities for content-led promotion. Its characters, production design, music and visual effects can generate different promotional narratives for different audience groups.

A global marketing strategy also requires market-specific communication. Campaigns targeting Indian audiences may focus on cultural familiarity and star power, while international promotions may place greater emphasis on the epic’s storytelling, visual scale and cinematic experience.

Digital platforms allow producers and distribution partners to reach audiences based on geography, language and entertainment preferences.

PwC’s Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2025–2029 also projects continued growth in global advertising revenue, with digital advertising playing an increasingly important role in the wider entertainment and media economy.

For film producers, this creates opportunities to combine theatrical publicity with targeted digital campaigns, audience engagement and international brand visibility.

However, marketing success should not be measured only through trailer views, social media conversations or publicity coverage. The real objective is to convert awareness into ticket purchases, positive audience recommendations and sustained interest in subsequent releases.

The Commercial Risk: Can a ₹4,000-Crore Investment Deliver Returns?

Despite its ambitious positioning, Ramayana faces a considerable financial challenge.

The combined investment across two instalments creates expectations that extend beyond the opening weekend or the domestic box office.

The producers must consider theatrical revenue, international distribution, marketing expenses, distribution agreements and other potential income streams.

Streaming rights, music licensing, merchandise and related entertainment opportunities could contribute to the commercial value of the property, depending on contractual arrangements and audience demand.

However, these are potential revenue channels, not guaranteed returns.

There is also a difference between worldwide box-office gross and the revenue ultimately received by producers. Theatre-owner shares, distributor commissions, taxes and other costs affect the final financial outcome.

The promotional campaign can create significant awareness, but the film must deliver on its storytelling and cinematic promises.

The second instalment will be equally important. Sustaining audience interest across both releases will determine whether Ramayana develops into a commercially successful franchise.

Beyond the ₹4,000-Crore Figure: A New Marketing Model for Indian Cinema

Ramayana’s marketing strategy highlights a changing approach to the business of Indian filmmaking.

Producers are increasingly looking beyond domestic theatrical collections and exploring how Indian stories can be developed into international entertainment properties.

This requires a combination of substantial investment, established distribution partnerships, advanced production technology, recognisable talent and digital marketing capabilities.

Namit Malhotra’s global vision and Yash’s defence of the investment figure reflect this ambition.

The ₹4,000-crore budget has become more than a discussion about production expenditure. It communicates the scale of the filmmakers’ ambitions and encourages a broader conversation about India’s ability to compete in the international entertainment market.

Whether this approach becomes a sustainable model for other Indian productions will depend on the financial performance of Ramayana and the audience response to both instalments.

For the film industry, the larger lesson is that building a global entertainment brand requires more than an impressive production budget. It demands a clear marketing strategy, effective international distribution and a compelling story that can connect with audiences across cultures.

Ultimately, Ramayana’s biggest business test will not be how effectively it communicates its ₹4,000-crore investment, but how successfully it converts that investment into global audience engagement, commercial returns and lasting recognition for Indian cinema.