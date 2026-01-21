Raveena Tandon’s 2016 flashback hides a glimpse of little Rasha Thadani

Mumbai, Jan 21: Actress Raveena Tandon is the latest Bollywood celeb to join the ongoing “2026 is the new 2016” trend.

Turning back the clock, the ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ actress took to her Instagram and dropped some throwback photos and videos from 10 years ago.

Along with some stunning glimpses of Raveerna from 2016, the post also provided the netizens with a glimpse of little Rasha Thadani, who recently stepped into Bollywood with “Azaad”.

In one of the stills, Raveena and Rasha are facing the camera together with a smile.

We could also see little Rasha posing with her mother, Raveena, and brother Ranbir Thadani.

The post further included Raveena’s precious moments with some of her other family members, including her parents and husband Anil Thadani.

Her 2016 diaries also had Raveena getting together with filmmaker Karan Johar, designer Manish Malhotra, legendary actor and filmmaker Jackie Chan, Ranveer Singh, Rana Daggubati, and former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev.

From posing for the shutterbugs to going on a spiritual spree, Raveena and Rasha are one of the favourite mother-daughter duos of Bollywood.

Recently, Raveena shared a glimpse of her enjoying a fun gup-shup session with Rasha as the two shot together.

Posting a few snippets from the shoot, Raveena wrote on her IG, “Fleeting moments of emotions … (red heart emoji) The gup shup doesn’t end when @rashathadani and I are shooting together .. With my babies all.”

Coming to Rasha’s professional commitments, she will soon be making her Tollywood debut with filmmaker Ajay Bhupathi’s next.

Tentatively titled “#AB4”, the project has been presented by Ashwin Dutt and produced by Gemini Kiran under the banner of Chandamama Kathalu Pictures.

Making the exciting announcement on social media, Rasha penned, “New beginnings, endless gratitude! Mee andariki prema tho, I’m stepping into Telugu cinema. Thank you @ajaybhupathi sir for this opportunity. Chala excited to start this journey! (Dizzy emoji) #AB4 #TeluguDebut Presented by #AshwinDutt Produced by @geminikiran_official , under the @ckpicturesoffl banner. @vyjayanthimovies @swapnacinema @anandiartcreations.”

Furthermore, Rasha also has “Laikey Laikaa”, alongside Abhay Verma in her kitty.

–IANS