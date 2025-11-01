Vaidehi Nair says her ‘Hamara Vinayak’ character is grounded in her values, has deep sense of emotional intelligence

Mumbai, Nov 1: Actress Vaidehi Nair, who essays the role of Meera in the television show ‘Hamara Vinayak’, has shared that her character in the show leads with compassion, is grounded in her values, and has a deep sense of emotional intelligence.

‘Hamara Vinayak’ promises to bring a refreshing take on spirituality and human connection, showcasing how the divine can exist in everyday relationships.

Talking about her character, Vaidehi said in a statement, “Meera is the CMO of the company in the story, she’s smart, confident, and guided by her ethics. What I love about her is that she’s practical yet emotional, strong but also sensitive. She’s the heart of the group, someone who keeps everyone together and balances everything with love and leadership. In many ways, she’s the emotional glue that holds everyone close”.

The actress has impressed audiences with her performances in shows like ‘Shrimad Ramayan’ and ‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav’.

She further mentioned, “To me, Meera represents the modern woman, someone who knows what she wants, stands by her beliefs, and still leads with compassion. She’s strong with her ideas, grounded in her values, and has a deep sense of emotional intelligence. I also love how she brings calmness and balance to Arjun’s aggression, she’s his anchor in many ways”.

Expressing her excitement about the project, Vaidehi said that portraying Meera has been a truly special journey from the very first script reading to the final shot. With Swastik Productions’ signature storytelling and Vaidehi Nair’s heartfelt performance, ‘Hamara Vinayak’ is set to touch hearts and offer audiences a soulful blend of faith, friendship, and human connection.

Produced by Swastik Productions, ‘Hamara Vinayak’ is available across streaming platforms.

–IANS