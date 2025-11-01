Goa turns into a global playground for IRONMAN 70.3 as star triathletes set for mega endurance race

Panaji (Goa), Nov 1: As the countdown begins to the next leg of the IRONMAN 70.3 GOA to be held on November 9, international triathletes are turning their focus to India not just for the competition, but for the experience that surrounds it. For many athletes, the event represents more than a test of endurance; it is a celebration of spirit, community, and the charm of India’s coastal paradise.

The race has witnessed registrations from 62 countries across the five editions so far. Among the growing international field this year are Atul Dutt from Hong Kong and Jongjin Lim from South Korea, both of whom reflect the determination and passion that define the IRONMAN journey.

Atul, an Indian-origin triathlete who has been based in Hong Kong for two decades, has competed in races across Vietnam, Taiwan, and the Philippines. However, he describes IRONMAN 70.3 GOA, INDIA as a particularly meaningful milestone.

“I’ve completed five 70.3 races across Asia, but coming back to Goa feels personal. I wanted to race in my home country, wear my Indian colours, and be part of something that puts India on the triathlon map,” Atul was quoted as saying in a release on Saturday..

“Goa already enjoys a global reputation as a world-class travel destination, and I’m sure the event will match that energy with great hotels, scenic routes, and an enthusiastic crowd,” he added.

For Jongjin Lim, a South Korean triathlete who has been living in India for six years, the Goa race will mark his first IRONMAN 70.3. Having recovered from an ACL injury and survived COVID-19, he views the triathlon as a way to celebrate life and resilience.

“For me, triathlon is not about speed; it is about endurance, mindset, and never giving up,” he said. “Every race reminds me how precious life is. I’m excited that my first IRONMAN 70.3 will be in Goa. Everyone tells me it’s beautiful, and I can’t wait to experience it with my wife.”

Both athletes represent the growing international appeal of Goa as a destination that combines competition with leisure and cultural discovery. With its coastal course, warm hospitality, and family-friendly environment, Goa offers athletes and their loved ones the perfect setting to celebrate their achievements together.

“It’s inspiring to see athletes from around the world choosing Goa as their race destination. Over the past five editions, we have welcomed participants from 62 countries, and that diversity has become the heart of this event. IRONMAN 70.3 GOA, INDIA isn’t just about endurance, it’s about the shared energy, camaraderie, and joy that make Goa such a special place for triathletes and their families,” Deepak Raj, Country Head, IRONMAN INDIA, weighed in.

As IRONMAN 70.3 GOA, INDIA approaches, Goa continues to establish itself as a world-class triathlon venue that welcomes athletes from across the globe with open arms, golden beaches, and the promise of an unforgettable finish line.

