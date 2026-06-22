Bank of India celebrated 12th International Day of Yoga

Mumbai, June 22: 12th International Day of Yoga was celebrated by Bank of India with all zeal and enthusiasm on 21st June 2026. Mass Yoga Demonstrations based on Government’s Common Yoga Protocol (CYP)with theme of Yoga for healthy ageing was organized at all Zonal Offices across the Nation and overseas centres, where bank’s staff and customers participated in huge numbers. The programme organized at Bank’s Head Office at BKC, Mumbai was led by Shri Rajneesh Karnatak, Managing Director & CEO with active participation by Executive Directors, Chief Vigilance officer, Chief General Managers, General Managers and staff members. Yoga Demonstration at Head Office was conducted by Ms. Kanchan Bhosale, a renowned Yoga teacher of Mumbai.

Shri Rajneesh Karnatak, the Managing Director and CEO in his address stated that “Yoga is not just a physical exercise but a holistic practice that promotes mental clarity, physical strength, and spiritual growth. This event is our way of encouraging everyone to experience the transformative power of yoga.” He further requested all the participants to make Yoga their life style and propagate the same among their family, friends, colleagues and customers. He opined that, Yoga, an ancient Indian tradition, has transcended borders and has become a global phenomenon. Its significance lies not only in the physical postures and exercises but also in the profound impact it has on our mental and spiritual well-being.