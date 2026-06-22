Delhivery Launches ‘Abhayam’ India’s most comprehensive welfare program for Frontline Workers

Bengaluru , June 22 : Delhivery has launched its Abhayam program, a comprehensive benefits program for all members of its ~1 Lakh strong frontline workforce across the country. Launched on 22nd June 2026 to mark the company’s 15th anniversary, Abhayam extends accident insurance of up to ₹15 lakh, family health cover, children’s scholarships, and structured career pathways.

Protection: Accident insurance up to ₹15L, health cover up to ₹5L, income bridge during hospitalisation, and discounted medicines

Accident insurance up to ₹15L, health cover up to ₹5L, income bridge during hospitalisation, and discounted medicines Security: Health cover extended to spouse and up to 2 children, low-barrier access to personal loans, school scholarships, and vocational training for spouse and daughters

Health cover extended to spouse and up to 2 children, low-barrier access to personal loans, school scholarships, and vocational training for spouse and daughters Development: Access to the NPS Scheme, financial support for higher education, and early earned wage access for financial flexibility

“In 15 years, our frontline workers have helped deliver nearly 5 billion shipments. Abhayam is our attempt to deliver for them. We believe this program is the best in class in India and ensures that our workers provide the best possible service while their health and family are taken care of,” said Suraj Saharan, Executive Director and Chief HR Officer, Delhivery.

Frontline workers are a critical part of India’s economy and among the most financially exposed, where a single hospitalisation can wipe out months of earnings. Abhayam addresses these through a comprehensive support framework that includes accident coverage, health insurance, and income-loss protection, ensuring that an unforeseen incident on the road does not escalate into a financial crisis.

Beyond protection, the program extends benefits to families, recognising that a frontline worker’s security is inseparable from their household’s. Scholarships for children, vocational training for spouses, and access to formal credit replace dependence on informal lenders.