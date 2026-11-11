Cardiologist Says Country’s Chronic Health Crisis is ‘Unsustainable,’ Outlines 6-Step Reversal Plan in New Book

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 11, 2026 — The United States is spending billions of dollars tackling chronic disease, yet cardiovascular disease, obesity and other persistent health conditions continue to burden patients, healthcare providers and the economy. Cardiologist James Marcum argues that better outcomes will require more than increasingly sophisticated treatments: Patients and providers need practical tools that address the underlying factors contributing to chronic illness.

“We have a chronic disease problem in this country that is economically unsustainable,” Marcum said. “Data shows we are spending more with little to show for it.”

For Marcum, the challenge is both professional and personal. After collapsing with a heart attack at the top of a Denver ski run, he began questioning whether a medical approach that often prioritizes symptom management does enough to address the lifestyle factors that influence long-term health. Drawing on more than three decades in medicine and his own experience, Marcum believes the escalating chronic disease crisis demands a more prevention-focused approach.

In his new book, The Creator’s Code, Marcum and co-author Dr. Roger Seheult present six natural practices intended to help readers address cardiovascular disease and other chronic health challenges. The book combines practical lifestyle guidance, medical research and biblical principles to offer readers actionable strategies for improving long-term health.

“Modern medicine and current treatments keep people alive longer, but medicine has made surprisingly little progress in halting, much less reversing, the underlying processes that contribute to chronic conditions like coronary heart disease,” Marcum said.

The Creator’s Code takes readers through a step-by-step approach that begins with understanding individual needs, examines the reasoning behind the method and translates the principles into practical, evidence-based actions. Rather than offering another generic health message, the book aims to give readers greater clarity and a sense of empowerment as they confront the risks and realities of cardiovascular disease.

Practical and evidence-based, The Creator’s Code challenges readers to rethink what may be possible in the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disease and offers a different perspective on issues that Marcum believes modern medicine often leaves unresolved.

Nick Evenson of Heartwise Ministries said, “This book was a wake-up call for a 44-year-old because I realized I was coasting toward a disease that doesn’t announce itself until it’s too late.”

“This isn’t another regimen that merely manages your symptoms,” Marcum added. “The Creator’s Code offers a way to address the root cause and take back your life with six natural practices your body was designed to respond to.”

The Creator’s Code: A Cardiologist’s Biblical Diet & Lifestyle to Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease and Reclaim Your Life

Publisher: TEACH Services, Inc.

Release Date: August 6, 2026

ISBN-13: ‎ 978-1479619542

Available from https://www.amazon.com/ Creators-Code-Cardiologists- Biblical-Lifestyle/dp/ 147961954X