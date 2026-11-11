100th Monkey Acquires Brandvein Aaranson Public Relations

Acquisition builds on a three-decade professional partnership and continues BAPR’s commitment to nonprofits and philanthropically minded companies.

(St. Louis, Mo., Nov. 11, 2026) Brandvein Aaranson Public Relations (BAPR) owner Rochelle Brandvein has announced the sale of her agency to Mich Hancock, owner of 100th Monkey. The transition marks the close of Brandvein’s 36 years of agency ownership and entrusts the agency’s client relationships to a longtime colleague and collaborator of more than three decades.

BAPR focuses on public relations and marketing for nonprofit organizations and companies with a philanthropic foundation. Under the new ownership, Hancock will manage all new and existing client opportunities.

“After 36 years of building this agency, finding the right person to carry it forward was deeply personal,” said Rochelle Brandvein, owner of Brandvein Aaranson Public Relations. “Mich and I have worked together for more than three decades, and I trust her to care for our clients with the same dedication and personal attention they’ve come to expect.”

Brandvein added, “I’m proud of what we’ve built and excited to begin my next chapter knowing our clients are in such capable hands.”

Hancock leads 100th Monkey, a St. Louis-based company founded in 2010 whose work includes social media and digital marketing. Hancock is the co-founder and license holder for TEDxSt Louis.

“What makes this especially meaningful is Rochelle. She’s spent more than 36 years building something truly special, and I’m incredibly honored that she’s trusting us to carry it forward,” said Mich Hancock, Founder and CEO of 100th Monkey.” I love what she’s created, I love what we’ve built at 100th Monkey, and I can’t wait to see what happens when we bring the two together. We’re growing in new ways and having a whole lot of fun imagining what’s next.”

For more information, contact Mich Hancock at 314-303-3792 or visit 100th Monkey.