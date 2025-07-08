Steel Market Info” Organizing 15th Indian Houseware Show from 12th to 14th July 2025

New Delhi, 8th July 2025: “Steel Market Info” Organizing B2B Trade Fair, 15th Indian Houseware Show from 12th to 14th July 2025 at Hall No. 8 to 11, Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan), New Delhi. Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt. Rekha Gupta will inaugurate the Indian Houseware Show. Chief Editor of “Steel Market Info” magazine and organiser of the Show R.L Choudhary said, ‘ about 120+ exhibitors are expected to take part in the upcoming show in New Delhi. Approximately, 10000 traders and importers from across India and abroad will be visiting the show, wherein they have a chance to experience Utensils & Kitchenware, home & Kitchen appliances Hotelwares, Housewares, Gift Item and machines, accessories and many other products.

R.L Choudhary, The first and only ex-serviceman who has been consistently working for the past 25 years to promote the stainless steel houseware industry in the country, said, “New Delhi, the venue for its upcoming show from 12th to 14th July 2025, is one of the largest city in the Indian Stainless Steel trade. In India over 6000 big and small manufacturers have been carrying out diverse works, according to an estimate over 2 lac traders are linked in this Industry . India’s largest and ranks amongst the top 10 Global Stainless steel producer Jindal Stainless Limited is the Main Sponsor of the show in which big brands like BHALARIA, SS PREMIER, AMBIKA, COCONUT, CSW, MIRROR, SAGA, SANGHVI, SORABH, STR, TAJ MAHAL, V.I.P., TTK PRESTIGE, MILTON, SIGNORAWARE etc. are all set to exhibit their products in the show. Ministry of MSME under PMS Scheme Govt of India endorsed the this show by providing Subsidy to MSME members. Also Trade Associations From Delhi BARTAN VYAPAR SANGH DELHI PRADESH (REGD.) DELHI, DEPUTY STAINLESS STEEL UTENSILS TRADERS ASSOCIATION DELHI, WAZIRPUR BARTAN VYAPAR SANGH DELHI fully supporting to this show.

“Steel Market Info” is a quarterly magazine dedicated to stainless steel houseware industry and trade in the country since 1999. With 35,219 readers in the country from 1073 Cities/ Town and 11,667 readers from 150 countries, the magazine is identified as a bridge between the manufacturers and traders through its trade related information and pertinent articles. Chief Editor of the magazine RL Choudhary says that the magazine is distributed free among the manufacturers and traders with a view to promote the industry. Choudhary said that as an extension of its objective, the “Steel Market Info” has also been organizing B2B trade exhibitions in different mega cities of the country annually since 2010 in order to bring the manufacturers and traders under one roof.

These exhibitions have been organized in the cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata wherein 622 exhibitors from 66 cities and towns of the country have exhibited their products and 20,320 visitors including traders, wholesalers and retailers from 1073 cities and towns have visited these shows so far. Talking about the participation of overseas exhibitors and visitors, the shows have seen 98 exhibitors from 8 countries and 330 visitors from 61countries admiring the events. Choudhary said that the annual special international edition of the magazine is distributed in 10 major trade shows of the world to promote export from India. This not only helps in according an identity to the Indian manufactures and exporters but also paves the way for exports.

Dedicated to Indian Houseware Industry, Steel Market Info is the only publisher and show organizer of its kind of the country, promoted and managed by an ex-serviceman. Chief editor of the magazine, RL Choudhary having a 17 year long illustrious career with army, has been consistently working for the promotion and growth of the Indian Stainless Steel Houseware Industry.