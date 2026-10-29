How Can You Maintain Good Nutrition With Kidney Disease?

Living with kidney disease can change how your body handles nutrients, making everyday food choices especially important. A well-planned kidney disease diet (this is commonly referred to as อาหารคนไข้โรคไต in Thai) helps you meet your nutritional needs while managing the substances your kidneys may struggle to remove. Understanding what your body needs can help you make more informed choices, even when work keeps you busy.

How Can You Get Enough Protein?

Your protein needs depend partly on whether you receive dialysis. Before dialysis, protein intake may need to be controlled, while dialysis can increase your requirements because protein is lost during treatment. Your doctor or dietitian can help determine the appropriate amount for your condition.

If business lunches or work travel make meal planning difficult, pay attention to your protein portions rather than automatically adding more to every meal. Health information from biohacking devices for health monitoring may help you track selected measurements, but these devices cannot determine your dietary requirements. Seek professional advice when adjusting your meals.

How Can You Balance Minerals and Salt?

Sodium, potassium and phosphorus need particular attention when managing kidney health. Too much sodium can contribute to fluid retention and high blood pressure, while abnormal potassium levels can affect heart function. Excess phosphorus can also harm bone health.

When ordering lunch, check whether sauces, soups or processed ingredients make a meal particularly salty. Your potassium and phosphorus limits will depend on your condition and blood test results, so avoid unnecessarily restricting every food in these categories.

The same care applies when considering herbal health products. Check product information and discuss ingredients with your healthcare professional, as some products may contain substances unsuitable for your condition.

How Can You Maintain Enough Energy?

Restricting certain nutrients should not mean eating too little overall. If your meals do not provide enough energy, your body may struggle to maintain weight and muscle.

During demanding workdays, plan regular meals and keep suitable snacks available when needed. Rice-based meals can provide energy, while added fats such as olive oil may help increase calorie intake in appropriate amounts. Your dietary plan should reflect your nutritional needs, appetite and stage of kidney disease.

If you regularly skip meals or notice unintentional weight loss, tell your healthcare professional. They can assess whether your current intake is sufficient and recommend suitable adjustments.

When Can Medical Nutrition Products Help?

Some people find it difficult to meet their nutritional needs through ordinary meals alone, particularly when their appetite is poor. Specialised medical foods can help supplement intake by providing energy and nutrients in carefully formulated proportions.

Pre-dialysis and dialysis formulas differ because protein requirements and mineral restrictions can change with treatment. For example, a formula intended for someone who has not started dialysis may not be appropriate for someone receiving it.

Ask your healthcare professional whether a kidney-specific nutritional product could suit your needs. Follow their guidance on the product, serving size and timing so that supplementation fits your overall dietary plan.

Explore Thai Otsuka’s nutritional support options to discuss with your healthcare professional.