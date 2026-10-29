Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Inaugurated 8th ALS Moot Court Competition 2026 at Amity University Haryana

Gurugram, Oct 29: Shri Kiren Rijiju, Hon’ble Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Government of India, inaugurated the 8th ALS Moot Court Competition 2026, organised by Amity Law School, Amity University Haryana (AUH).

Bringing together emerging legal talent from across the country, the competition features 36 teams from reputed law schools and universities, including National Law Universities (NLUs); Dharmashastra National Law University (DNLU), Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh; Sikkim National Law University (SNLU); Bennett University, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh; Symbiosis International (Deemed University), among others. The participants will engage in rigorous legal research, analysis, drafting and courtroom advocacy while arguing the moot proposition based on freedom of speech and expression and constitutional law. The competition will be held till 01 November 2026.

Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Aseem Chauhan, Hon’ble Chancellor, Amity University Haryana, the University continues to promote academic excellence, interdisciplinary learning and professional development, with a strong emphasis on nurturing responsible future leaders.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Kiren Rijiju, Hon’ble Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Government of India congratulated Amity University Haryana and Amity Law School for providing young law students with a meaningful platform to develop their legal acumen, analytical thinking and advocacy skills. Shri Rijiju Ji emphasised that legal education must enable students not merely to study the law, but also to reason, speak and listen, thereby contributing to a deeper understanding of law and the pursuit of justice. He also appreciated the contemporary relevance of the moot proposition, observing that it was significant for both Gen Z and the lawmakers of the country.

The Minister underscored that legal education extends beyond the acquisition of legal knowledge. He encouraged students to cultivate intellectual honesty, respect for constitutional institutions and a commitment to ensuring equal access to justice. Cautioning young people against accepting unverified claims circulating on social media, he urged them to develop the habit of examining evidence, facts and issues objectively and inspired students to connect their professional aspirations with the larger responsibility of nation-building.

Encouraging the participants to uphold the highest standards of professional conduct, Shri Rijiju urged them to “argue courageously, cite accurately, respect the bench and opponents, and accept results with grace.” He further reminded the aspiring legal professionals: “Be ambitious in your career, but never so ambitious that you forget the people your profession is meant to serve. Let your success be an opportunity for service to the people, society and the nation.” Hon’ble Minister apprized the participants of the initiatives and programs being implemented by the Government of India under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for accelerated development of India as Viksit Bharat@2047. The agenda of nation’s development is well supported by reforms in various sectors including law and justice with a clear mandate for their transformative impact.

Prof. (Dr.) P. B. Sharma, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, AUH in his welcome address highlighted AUH’s progress in cutting-edge research and innovation and the strong employability outcomes of its undergraduate and postgraduate students. Prof Sharma emphasised that we need a thorough rethinking in designing the university of tomorrow, to nurture ethical and moral dimensions in the young budding professionals of the new age.

Prof Sharma further said that the university of tomorrow must go beyond academic and professional achievements to nurture healthy, happy and responsible individuals. He highlighted the importance of creating an enabling campus environment that promotes physical and mental well-being, emotional balance, meaningful relationships and a sense of purpose among students and faculty. Sharing his vision for Viksit Bharat@2047 Prof Sharma said that we all need to contribute to the realization of this great vision so that by the time we celebrate 100 years of Independence of our Great Nation, India, the Bharat should be one of Happiest, Healthiest and Wealthiest nation in the world. Our strategic policy framework and our mission should be aligned accordingly to achieve this noble objectives.

Maj Gen Sandeep Kumar, AVSM, VSM (Retd.), Dean & Director, Amity Law School, in his opening remarks, welcomed the distinguished dignitaries, participating teams, faculty members and students. He highlighted that the 8th ALS Moot Court Competition provides law students with an experiential platform to strengthen their legal research, interpretation, drafting, argumentation and courtroom presentation skills. Emphasising that a moot court is much more than an academic exercise, he described it as an opportunity for students to sharpen their legal reasoning, test their preparation, refine their judgment and develop professional character.

The inaugural ceremony also witnessed the formal release of the 8th ALS Moot Court Competition 2026 compendium by the distinguished dignitaries. The compendium highlights the competition, its moot proposition and the academic objectives of the event, providing participants with an important reference for the proceedings on a theme so important for the new age budding professionals, the provisions of law as needed to address the monumental challenges of Cyber Security as well as Integrity of Information and Secrecy of university and board examinations including the entrance tests.

An interaction session with the Hon’ble Minister and the law students was also held following the inaugural address, during which the law students interacted with the Hon’ble Minister to seek the perspectives on contemporary legal issues, the role of young legal professionals and their contribution to nation-building.”

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Prof. (Dr.) P. B. Sharma, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, AUH; Prof. (Dr.) Vikas Madhukar, Pro Vice-Chancellor, AUH; Maj Gen Sandeep Kumar, AVSM, VSM (Retd.), Dean & Director, Amity Law School; Registrar, Rear Admiral K. K. Pandey; Sq Ld SK Singh; Prof. (Dr.) Paras Chawla; Prof. (Dr.) Sanjna Vij; along with Heads of Institutions, Heads of Departments, faculty members and students from various disciplines.

About Amity University Haryana

Established under the Haryana Act No. 10 of 2010, Amity University Haryana is a UGC- recognised, NAAC Grade ‘A’ accredited multidisciplinary university located on a 110-acre campus in the Aravali Hills, Gurugram. The University offers more than 108 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, along with doctoral programmes, across six faculties, and attracts students from across India and more than 20 countries. AUH is part of the Amity Education Group, founded by Dr. Ashok K. Chauhan.