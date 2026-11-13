India Records 38 pc Drop in TB Deaths, Treatment Success Reaches 94 pc

New Delhi, Nov 13: India has made significant progress in its fight against tuberculosis (TB), recording a 38% decline in TB-related deaths since 2015 and achieving a 94% treatment success rate among patients with drug-susceptible TB. The progress has been highlighted in the World Health Organization’s Global Tuberculosis Report 2026.

India’s reduction in TB mortality is higher than the global decline of 35%, reflecting improvements in early diagnosis, access to treatment and patient support. The country’s National TB Elimination Programme has strengthened its efforts through wider screening, advanced diagnostic facilities and community participation.

The TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan has played an important role in expanding screening services, particularly among vulnerable communities. Between December 2024 and November 8, 2026, more than 25 crore people were covered under screening activities. Over 11 crore chest X-rays and more than 3 crore molecular diagnostic tests were conducted, leading to the detection of 48.64 lakh TB cases, including 14.97 lakh asymptomatic cases.

Technology is also becoming an important part of India’s TB response. AI-enabled chest X-rays, rapid molecular tests and digital patient-monitoring systems are helping healthcare workers identify cases earlier and improve treatment follow-up.

Nutritional assistance remains another key focus. Through the Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana, eligible TB patients receive financial support for their nutritional needs during treatment. The Ni-kshay Mitra initiative also encourages individuals, organisations and institutions to support patients with nutritional and other assistance.

Community participation has further strengthened the campaign. Local bodies, healthcare workers, civil society organisations, private healthcare providers and volunteers are helping spread awareness and encourage people to seek timely diagnosis and treatment. The government has also reported that 67,933 panchayats were declared TB-free in 2025.

India’s commitment to the programme is reflected in its funding, with 96% of TB programme requirements being met through domestic resources. Improved surveillance and research are also supporting more effective planning and monitoring of TB elimination efforts.

The latest progress marks an important step in India’s journey towards a TB-Mukt Bharat. Continued investment in healthcare infrastructure, early detection, affordable treatment, nutritional support and public participation will remain essential to reducing the disease burden and improving patient outcomes.