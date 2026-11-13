PM Modi Highlights Technology and Innovation in Indian Agriculture

New Delhi, Nov 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Kisan Tak Bharat Agriculture Conference 2026, highlighting the importance of modern technology, agricultural innovation and farmer empowerment in building a developed India by 2047.

Addressing farmers, agricultural scientists and entrepreneurs, the Prime Minister said that India’s agricultural growth depends on smarter farming practices, better technology and opportunities to improve farmers’ incomes. He stressed the need to move beyond traditional farming methods and encourage crop diversification, allied activities and entrepreneurship.

Highlighting the growth of the agriculture sector, PM Modi noted that India has strengthened its position in global agricultural production, ranking first in milk, pulses, rice, jute and millets. He also pointed to rising production in fisheries, eggs, honey and horticulture, creating new opportunities across the agricultural value chain.

The Prime Minister highlighted the role of the PM-KUSUM scheme in promoting solar-powered irrigation and additional income for farmers. Nearly 12 lakh solar pumps have been provided under the initiative, helping farmers reduce electricity expenses and generate solar power. He described this shift as turning farmers from ‘Annadatas’ into ‘Urjadatas’.

Emphasising the importance of technology, he cited the contribution of Namo Drone Didis in bringing drone-based spraying services to villages. He also highlighted the growing potential of artificial intelligence, sensor-based equipment and agricultural machinery in reducing farming costs and improving productivity.

PM Modi further stressed the importance of connecting scientific research with farmers through the ‘Lab to Land’ approach. He noted that India now has more than 8,400 soil testing laboratories and over 725 Krishi Vigyan Kendras to support farmers with scientific guidance.

He also highlighted the role of 10,000 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) in helping small farmers access processing, value addition and export markets. Encouraging young entrepreneurs to explore agri-engineering and agri-startups, he said agriculture offers growing opportunities for innovation and business development.

The Prime Minister reiterated the government’s focus on keeping farming affordable through support for fertilisers and fuel, while calling for continued efforts to make agriculture more productive and profitable.

He concluded by emphasising that prosperous farmers, stronger rural economies and technology-driven agriculture will remain essential to India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047.