Indira IVF Hospital Limited Expands Presence in Delhi with Fertility Clinic in Uttam Nagar

Uttam Nagar, 28th September 2025:

Indira IVF Hospital Limited (“Indira IVF”) has inaugurated a fertility clinic in Uttam Nagar, further strengthening its presence in the national capital. Located at G-1/160, 3rd Floor, Block-G1, next to Vishal Mega Mart, Metro Pillar 675, Uttam Nagar, New Delhi, the clinic aims to improve access to reproductive healthcare for individuals and couples in the area.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Shri Pawan Sharma, Hon’ble Member of Legislative Assembly, Delhi, as the Chief Guest, and Dr. Arvind Vaid, Centre Head, Indira IVF, Patel Nagar, Delhi, as the Guest of Honour. The event also included the presence of Mr. Nitiz Murdia, Managing Director, Indira IVF, and Dr. Kanika Jain, Centre Head, Indira IVF, Uttam Nagar.

Speaking at the inauguration, Shri Pawan Sharma said, “The availability of fertility services in Uttam Nagar seeks to be of help to many who otherwise need to travel longer distances for treatment. With this clinic, more people in the community may have the opportunity to consult specialists and seek the care they require.”

Mr. Nitiz Murdia, Managing Director, Indira IVF said, “Every clinic we open is guided by our effort to make fertility services more accessible. The Uttam Nagar centre reflects this effort and reinforces our focus on ensuring that people can receive reliable treatment closer to where they live.”

Dr. Arvind Vaid, Centre Head, Indira IVF, Patel Nagar, Delhi said, “Patients often hesitate to take the first step toward fertility treatment due to logistical challenges. With the opening of the Uttam Nagar clinic, we are working to ease that hesitation by providing a centre that can address their concerns locally.”

Dr. Kanika Jain, Centre Head, Indira IVF, Uttam Nagar said, “Seeking fertility treatment can be overwhelming for many individuals. At this clinic, we endeavour to create an environment where patients feel informed and assured as they move through each stage of their treatment.”

Adding to its network of fertility services across 169 clinics in India as of March 31, 2025, the Uttam Nagar centre seeks to improve access to reproductive care. This expansion enables Indira IVF to meet the needs of a diverse population, providing reliable information and fostering greater awareness about fertility health.