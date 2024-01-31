Kotak Mahindra Bank Extends Support to Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences

Karnataka, January 31, 2024: Under its Corporate Social Responsibility commitment, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (“KMBL”/“Bank”) has extended support to Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Karnataka, by providing a fully equipped Cardiac Ambulance for critical healthcare emergencies. The Cardiac Ambulance was inaugurated by Dr. Sharanaparakash Rudrappa Patil, Hon Minister of Medical Education and Skill Development, Karnataka; along with Dr. Umesh S R, Director & Dean, GIMS and R Vardharajan, Business Head – Government Business, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Through this CSR association with GIMS, Kotak aims to strengthen access to healthcare for local communities. The fully equipped Cardiac Ambulance will provide initial emergency treatments such as cardiac and respiratory ailments. On average, it is anticipated to support close to 500 patients each month, contributing significantly to the healthcare needs of the community in Gulbarga.

R Vardharajan, Business Head – Government Business, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, said, “We are committed to support the healthcare needs of local communities. Through our CSR association with Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences, we will provide critical support to patients with cardiac and respiratory ailments and contribute to the need for superior healthcare services in the state.”

Dr. Umesh S R, Director & Dean, GIMS said, “We are delighted to witness yet another feat which resembles the commitment of Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences and is in line with the service-oriented tradition of the hospital. This latest addition of Cardiac Ambulance to serve the underserved will prove to be a blessing for cardiac patients. We thank Kotak Mahindra Bank to have supported us in fulfilling our mission to serve the poor and enhance the quality of treatment.”

Kotak Karma is the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) identity of the Kotak Mahindra Group of companies