Visitors will have the opportunity to discover Muay Thai, learn basic techniques, and experience the sport firsthand through a week-long activation at the BOXd Zone.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov 17 – UAE National Gold Champion, Lara Fawzy, founder of Muay Gym by Lara (Dubai’s only all-women Muay Thai Gym) and Lara Active, will bring Muay Thai to this year’s Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) as the citywide initiative marks its 10th anniversary. Running from November 23 to 29 in the BOXd Zone, the activation will let visitors try combat sports firsthand, with interactive training, technical demonstrations and guided sessions for every fitness level.

Fawzy has participated in the Dubai Fitness Challenge every year since 2017. For this milestone edition, she is bringing Muay Thai to a wider audience, giving beginners a chance to discover the sport beyond the traditional training environment. The activation will center on the physical and mental benefits of Muay Thai, showing how the combination of movement, technique and discipline can offer an engaging alternative to conventional fitness routines.

“Muay Thai has so much to offer beyond the ring, from physical conditioning to building discipline and confidence,” said Lara Fawzy, Founder of Muay Gym by Lara and Lara Active. “Through our activation at Dubai Fitness Challenge, we want to make combat sports more approachable and encourage more people, particularly women, to step into this space. It should be a place where they can build strength, test their limits, and feel empowered to realize their potential.”

Under the theme ‘Muay Thai at the Beach’, the BOXd Zone will become an active training floor throughout the week-long program, with visitors able to take part in interactive bag work, strike-and-padwork sessions, reaction and agility challenges, and live technical breakdowns. Fawzy will also be joined by experienced female coaches and fighters from Muay Gym by Lara, who will lead demonstrations and guide participants. The sessions will welcome both women and men across all fitness levels, including beginners.

The program will also feature two main stage sessions over the final weekend, both running from 3:50 pm to 4:45 pm. On Saturday, November 28, Fawzy and her team will lead a Muay Thai and conditioning class combining bodyweight training, basic striking techniques using all eight striking points known as fists, elbows, knees, and shins and core work. On Sunday, November 29, the team will lead a live Muay Thai demonstration and workshop covering striking techniques, bodyweight exercises and core strength. Participants will have the chance to receive Lara Active clothing vouchers and free trial classes for women and children at Muay Gym by Lara, alongside custom hand wraps and gloves awarded to winners of the challenge.

Taking on the 30X30 challenge herself, Fawzy will combine Muay Thai training for her December 5 fight with outdoor running and cycling, including Dubai Run and Dubai Ride.

The initiative reflects Fawzy’s wider work across combat sports and women’s fitness. Founded in 2026, Muay Gym by Lara provides women with a dedicated space to learn and practice Muay Thai, while Lara Active offers modest technical activewear designed for active women who value both function and modesty. Together, the brands reflect Fawzy’s commitment to making strength, confidence and combat sports accessible to more women.