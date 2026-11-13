Mexico Approves Restylane Shaype for Chin and Jawline

ZUG, Switzerland, Nov 13 — Galderma (SIX: GALD), the pure-play dermatology category leader, today announced that Restylane Shaype has been approved for temporary augmentation in the chin area and improvement of jawline definition in Mexico.1 This is the product’s first approval globally for the jawline, and further expands its availability for chin augmentation, where it is already approved across various markets globally including Europe, Brazil, Canada and Thailand. Restylane Shaype has been purposefully developed as a firmer gel to deliver a unique bone-mimicking effect and enable natural-looking structural enhancement without surgery.3-6

The lower face plays a pivotal role in overall facial balance, influencing proportions and profile,4 with recent market research conducted by Galderma finding that the chin is the third most treated area in existing HA injectable users.7 In the chin, genetic factors and age-related changes can lead to reduced definition and poor projection.4,8 In the jawline, factors such as aging can contribute to changes in fat layers, which can result in tissue descent and jowling.5 Medication-driven weight loss may further accentuate these changes in the lower face by affecting facial fat distribution.9

In a pivotal 12-month study of Restylane Shaype in the chin, 83% of people showed improved structure and definition at three months (66% at 12 months), and 84% of patients said they would agree to be treated with Restylane Shaype again.4 Furthermore, up to 97% of patients would recommend treatment with Restylane Shaype to a friend.4

Data in the jawline has also shown that Restylane Shaype was superior to no-treatment for restoring and enhancing jawline definition, with durable improvements maintained for up to two years.5 70% of patients reported improved overall satisfaction with their appearance and 82% noted the natural-looking results of the long-lasting treatment option.5 A further study of Restylane Shaype for the jawline shows over 92% would recommend the treatment to a friend and over 90% would choose to receive the treatment again.10

Restylane Shaype injections are administered with a new, next-generation syringe to enhance precision and control through its ergonomic design and optimized syringe-needle connection.1,2,11

“In my practice, I see many patients who are looking for effective, long-lasting facial enhancements to address their concerns around structure and facial balance. Having new innovations in injectable treatments that allow us to address these concerns with precision while maintaining natural-looking results is incredibly valuable. Restylane Shaype represents an exciting development for the field, combining a bone-mimicking hyaluronic acid gel with clinical evidence that demonstrates sustained, yet temporary, improvements in facial structure and definition.”

DR. OSVALDO VÁZQUEZ

CEO OF SKIN GROUP AND HEAD OF THE DERMATOLOGY DEPARTMENT, HOSPITAL UNIVERSITARIO DR. JOSÉ ELEUTERIO GONZÁLEZ, MEXICO

Underpinning the Restylane range is a minimally modified HA gel that closely resembles naturally occurring HA. The gel is designed to deliver effective results with less product than other HA gels, and can be readily reversed, providing both performance and reassurance.12-16 Powered by Galderma’s new NASHA HD™ technology, Restylane Shaype is the firmest HA injectable gel available among market leaders in the facial filler market, with the highest G’ (measure of firmness) of the Restylane range.3

To support consistent, individualized use of Restylane Shaype in clinical practice, Galderma has developed the Shayping Technique™.17 The technique combines Galderma’s Assessment, Anatomy, Range, and Treatment (AART™) methodology and the Facial Assessment Scale (FAS), enabling healthcare professionals to systematically evaluate facial balance, helping to identify individual patient priorities and treatment goals.18,19 This assessment-led approach supports a broader understanding of lower face structure and creates definition for both the jawline and chin.4,5,18,19

“We’re thrilled to see this important milestone for Restylane Shaype in Mexico, especially with its first jawline approval worldwide. Restylane Shaype brings an additional innovative approach to structural enhancement in the lower face, expanding the possibilities for clinicians beyond what traditional HA fillers are designed to achieve. This approval further strengthens the Restylane portfolio and reflects Galderma’s commitment to advancing science-based treatments that address evolving patient needs and growing demand for facial balancing and harmonization.”

BALDO SCASSELLATI SFORZOLINI, M.D., Ph.D.

GLOBAL HEAD OF R&D

GALDERMA

Restylane remains highly relevant in addressing some of today’s most significant aesthetic trends and patient needs, including aesthetic concerns related to medication-driven weight loss and menopause. The distinctive bone-mimicking effect of Restylane Shaype demonstrates how the Restylane HA treatment range is uniquely positioned to support facial structure and skin health across all life stages, addressing changes that can affect bone density, structural support, and overall appearance.20-23

Supported by 30 years of innovation and more than 77 million treatments administered worldwide, Restylane has helped define the HA injectable category and continues to shape the future of aesthetic treatment.24-26 As patient expectations shift toward more effortless, always-on rejuvenation, Galderma’s ‘Wake Up To Restylane’ campaign positions Restylane as an everyday natural beauty ally for the face and other areas of the body, highlighting Galderma’s commitment to meeting emerging needs. Focused on the growing desire for natural, authentic results, the campaign underscores Restylane’s ability to deliver personalized outcomes that go beyond volumizing, helping people feel confident in their skin.27,28