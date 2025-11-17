Mother and Child Care Centers in Thane are going to the next level. KIMS Cuddles now starting in Thane

Nov 17th: In a significant step towards redefining maternal and child healthcare, KIMS Hospitals inaugurated the KIMS Cuddles Mother & Child Centre — a state-of-the-art facility designed to provide holistic, compassionate, and world-class care for women and children.

The new centre reflects KIMS Hospitals’ long-standing commitment to clinical excellence and human touch, combining advanced medical technology with a deeply nurturing environment for mothers and newborns.

Leading the medical excellence at the new facility, Dr. Vidya Shetty, HOD – Obstetrics & Gynecology, remarked,

“Motherhood is a transformative journey, and medical care should evolve with it. At KIMS Cuddles, we ensure women receive holistic attention — from fertility and pregnancy to postnatal and newborn care — all in a safe and comforting environment.”

Dr. B. Bhaskar Rao, Chairman and Managing Director, KIMS Hospitals, said, “KIMS Cuddles is more than just a healthcare facility — it’s a promise of life, warmth, and trust. Every mother and every child deserves care that’s both expert and empathetic. Our goal is to create a space where families feel safe, informed, and supported at every step of their journey.”

The KIMS Cuddles Mother & Child Centre is equipped with a Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), and specialized labor and delivery suites. It offers comprehensive services in Obstetrics, Gynecology, Neonatology, Pediatrics, Fetal Medicine, and Lactation Counseling, ensuring a 360-degree approach to maternal and child health.

Dr. B. Abhinay, Chief Executive Officer, KIMS Hospitals, added, “This centre brings together some of the finest specialists in maternal and pediatric care under one roof. Our team is dedicated to ensuring that every birth is not just a medical event, but a joyful and safe experience for families.”

Emphasizing the hospital’s patient-first philosophy, Dr. Chandrasekar Ramamoorthy, Group President, shared,

“With KIMS Cuddles, we aim to set new benchmarks in personalized care. From advanced fetal medicine to neonatal critical care, our focus is on clinical precision delivered with empathy.”

Mr. Saurabh Gupta, Regional Chief Operating Officer, highlighted the strategic vision behind this expansion, saying,

“Thane is one of the fastest-growing urban hubs, and the need for a dedicated mother-and-child centre was strongly felt. KIMS Cuddles will bridge that gap — offering comprehensive care, comfort, and convenience for modern families.”

The inauguration event was graced by the leadership team, medical fraternity, and distinguished guests. Following the ceremony, guests explored the facility during an open house, experiencing firsthand the warmth and advanced design of KIMS Cuddles — where compassionate care meets cutting-edge medicine.

With its launch, KIMS Hospitals, Thane continues its legacy of bringing advanced healthcare closer to families — reaffirming its belief that “every mother deserves the best start, and every child deserves the healthiest beginning.”