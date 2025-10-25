Renowned Orthopaedic Surgeon Joins Manipal Hospital Gurugram to Strengthen Robotic Joint Replacement Surgery

Gurugram, 25th October 2025: Manipal Hospital, one of the leading hospitals in Gurugram, welcomes renowned robotic surgeon, Dr Sanjay Kapoor, Consultant, Robotic Joint Replacement and Orthopaedic Surgeon. Dr. Kapoor has joined our existing team of experts to further enhance the hospital’s capabilities in advanced orthopaedic care and robotic-assisted joint replacement, bringing new standards of precision, safety, and recovery outcomes to patients in the region.

Dr. Sanjay Kapoor has over 20 years of extensive expertise in robotic and minimally invasive joint replacement surgeries, complex orthopaedic trauma, sports injury management, and arthritis care. He has successfully performed numerous knee and hip replacement surgeries using advanced robotic technology, ensuring higher accuracy, reduced pain, and faster recovery for patients. His specialties also include arthroscopy, joint preservation procedures, and revision joint replacement surgeries. Dr. Kapoor is widely recognized for his patient-centric approach and focus on early diagnosis, making Manipal Hospital a one-stop destination for orthopedic care.