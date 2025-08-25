Sonio Announces New Product Offerings To Support Maternal Care In The US

NEW YORK (August 25, 2025) Sonio, the MedTech company specializing in women’s and children’s health, today announces a new range of product offerings to care for the underserved maternal community across the US.

Included in the latest product offerings are Sonio Start, Sonio Plus, Sonio Premium, and Sonio Enterprise. Ranging from entry level to top tier solutions for centralization, these new offerings hope to have something for all maternal care providers at every level of care.

“At Sonio, we believe that all mothers deserve to have access to the highest quality of care,” says CEO and co-founder of Sonio, Cecile Brosset. “With these new product offerings, we are delivering solutions that meet the different needs of clinics and health systems at every level.”

These new offerings have been specifically developed with the US healthcare system in mind, with a goal of offering a telehealth platform or referral capabilities that enhance communication and collaboration between practitioners. The processes of OB-GYNs, MFMs and sonographers have been taken into account and simplified at every level, with automations and AI. Each product tier is designed to integrate easily with existing technology stacks while boosting diagnostic and operational outcomes.

With this new launch of product offerings, Sonio will address long-standing issues with the existing tech in the space, including inefficient workflows, quality gaps, incomplete scans and liability risks.

