Summer Seltzer Sips Can Lead to Serious Syndrome, New Jersey Doctors Warn

With summer approaching, New Jersey residents are being warned about the potential dangers of excessive alcohol consumption, particularly the popular hard seltzers. Researchers at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center have identified a new kidney disorder, named Mehandru/Vachharajani Syndrome, linked to the overconsumption of these fizzy alcoholic drinks.

The syndrome is named after Sushil K. Mehandru, M.D., the chief of nephrology and hemodialysis at the academic medical center, and his colleague Supreet Kaur, APN, who co-authored a study on the condition. Their research, published in the International Journal of Clinical and Medical Cases in collaboration with researchers at Cleveland Clinic, details cases of severe symptomatic hyponatremia—a dangerous drop in blood sodium levels—in individuals who drank large quantities of hard seltzers. In the reported cases, patients consumed two or more six-packs of hard seltzer daily.

Hyponatremia can lead to a range of serious health issues, from nausea and headaches to confusion, seizures, and even coma. The condition occurs when excessive fluid intake, particularly from low-solute drinks like hard seltzers, dilutes the body’s sodium levels. This is especially risky during the summer when people are more prone to dehydration.

The light and fruity nature of hard seltzers can be deceptive, leading people to drink more than they intend. This overconsumption increases the risk of not only the Mehandru/Vachharajani Syndrome but also other alcohol-related dangers. Combining alcohol with summer heat can exacerbate dehydration and increase the risk of heatstroke, as alcohol is a diuretic and causes the body to lose more fluid.

As you enjoy the Jersey shore this summer, health experts urge moderation. Be mindful of your alcohol intake, stay hydrated with water, and be aware of the signs of hyponatremia and heat-related illnesses. If you or someone you know experiences symptoms like confusion, weakness, or seizures after drinking, seek immediate medical attention by calling 9-1-1.

Jersey Shore University Medical Center is Monmouth and Ocean counties’ only Level 1 Adult Trauma Center and New Jersey’s first Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center, verified by the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma (ACS COT). Its emergency department includes a dedicated pediatric E.D., and is an American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) accredited Geriatric Emergency Department. Visit here for more information, www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org/en/locations/jersey-shore-university-medical-center