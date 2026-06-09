Skinnovation Introduces Duetto MT: An Advanced Dual-Wavelength Laser Platform for Tailored Aesthetic Treatments

Mumbai, June 9 : Skinnovation Pvt. Ltd., a distribution company of the latest aesthetic and dermatological technologies, has introduced the Duetto MT, a revolutionary dual-wavelength laser platform designed to deliver advanced precision, versatility, and efficacy across a broad range of aesthetic treatments.

With customizable wavelengths of 1064 nm Nd: YAG and 755 nm Alexandrite in one system, Duetto MT empowers practitioners to achieve personalised treatments for Indian skin type through the proprietary Quanta Mixed Technology, which permits sequential, independent, and simultaneous delivery of both wavelengths. Integrated cooling technology helps in maintaining patient comfort throughout the treatment.

Duetto MT helps treat various indications, laser hair reduction, skin rejuvenation, pigmented lesions, and vascular concerns.

Speaking of the launch, Kalpesh Gawade, Founder & Managing Director, Skinnovation Pvt. Ltd., said,

” At Skinnovation, our focus has always been on bringing advanced technologies that empower practitioners to deliver safe and effective treatments. Duetto MT represents a significant advancement in laser aesthetics, offering exceptional versatility and precision across a wide range of indications and skin types, while enabling practitioners to positively impact more lives.”

With the launch of Duetto MT, Skinnovation continues to reinforce its promise of touching lives of people for advanced patient care .