Vasan Eye Care Hospital, Bommanahalli, Organises Safe Diwali Eye Awareness Programme to Protect Children

Bengaluru, Nov 06: With the aim of promoting safe Diwali celebrations and preventing eye injuries among children, Vasan Eye Care Hospital, Bommanahalli, organised a ‘Safe Diwali Eye Awareness Programme’ to educate parents and children about eye safety during the festival.

The special initiative, being conducted from November 4 to 12, 2026, is exclusively designed for children below 15 years of age. It aims to create awareness about essential safety precautions while bursting crackers and celebrating Diwali, particularly to prevent eye injuries caused by firecrackers, sparks and chemical exposure.

As part of the programme, the hospital‘s team of doctors interacted with the public and shared important safety guidelines to help children enjoy a safe and injury-free Diwali.

Sharing her views, Dr. Veena said, “Children are particularly vulnerable to eye injuries during Diwali due to firecracker-related accidents. Parents should ensure that children maintain a safe distance from crackers and never allow them to handle firecrackers without adult supervision. A little precaution can prevent serious eye injuries.”

Dr. Varsha said, “Eye injuries caused by firecracker sparks and chemicals can have serious consequences if not addressed immediately. In case of any eye injury, parents should avoid rubbing or applying pressure to the affected eye and seek immediate medical attention from an eye specialist.”

Dr. Mehak Bhandari added, “Awareness and preventive measures play an important role in ensuring children‘s safety during festive celebrations. We encourage parents to educate their children about eye protection, use appropriate safety measures and prioritise their health while enjoying the festival.”

Vasan Eye Care Hospital urges parents to remain vigilant and ensure that children follow appropriate safety measures while celebrating Diwali. The hospital emphasises that timely medical attention is essential in case of any eye injury.