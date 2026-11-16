LONDON, Nov 16 — ViiV Healthcare, the global specialist HIV company majority owned by GSK, with Shionogi as a shareholder, today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended the approval of Tivicay (dolutegravir [DTG]) and Dovato (dolutegravir/lamivudine [DTG/3TC]) to extend their use to eligible younger age groups.

Globally around 50% of untreated infants living with HIV die by age two and only 55% of children living with HIV were receiving life-saving antiretroviral therapy in 2024, reinforcing the critical need for treatment options from birth.1

The CHMP has recommended approval for an extension to the existing dispersible tablet indication for DTG in combination with other antiretroviral medicinal products for the treatment of HIV infected adults, adolescents, children and term neonates from birth and weighing at least 2 kg.

The CHMP has also recommended the approval of DTG/3TC, a single-tablet, two-drug regimen as a new dispersible tablet formulation for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in children at least 3 months of age, weighing at least 6 kg to less than 25 kg. In addition, the CHMP has recommended approval for an extension to the existing film-coated tablet indication for DTG/3TC, for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in children weighing at least 20 kg. Both recommendations apply to patients with no known or suspected resistance to the integrase inhibitor class, or lamivudine.

Jean van Wyk, MBChB, MFPM, Chief Medical Officer at ViiV Healthcare, said: “Children living with HIV require lifelong care, making continued innovation essential. If approved, Tivicay would become the first second-generation integrase inhibitor to offer eligible newborns dolutegravir-based treatment, while Dovato would bring the first single tablet, two-drug regimen option to eligible younger children. These positive CHMP opinions mark an important step towards expanding age-appropriate, INSTI-based treatment options for children and advancing our goal of offering greater choice in HIV care, so more people living with HIV can benefit from innovative treatment options at every stage of life.”

Data supporting the DTG application included IMPAACT 2023, a Division of AIDS (DAIDS)-sponsored, National Institutes of Health (NIH)-funded study. Pharmacokinetic (PK) modelling incorporating additional paediatric data showed that DTG, can reach therapeutic drug levels in term neonates with no new safety findings observed, compared with older paediatric populations.

Data supporting the DTG/3TC application came from Penta-21, a paediatric/adult PK study sponsored by the PENTA Foundation, and the DANCE study. This was evaluated alongside data extrapolated from the adult GEMINI and TANGO studies, which support a favourable benefit/risk profile of DTG/3TC in treatment-naïve and virologically suppressed paediatric populations. The safety and tolerability profiles of DTG and DTG/3TC were consistent with the known profiles in older paediatric and adult populations.

The European Commission Decisions for these applications are expected in Q1 2027. A paediatric New Drug Application for DTG/3TC is also currently under review in the US with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date expected in Q1 2027.