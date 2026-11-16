LONDON, Nov 16 — Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, today announced the appointment of Fahd Aijaz as a Managing Director in the Oil & Gas Group. Based in London, Mr. Aijaz will lead the firm’s industry coverage of European companies and investors, in collaboration with other senior partners across the global Oil & Gas Group.

Mr. Aijaz brings a wealth of expertise in advising leading corporates and private capital investors, having advised on more than 50 transactions across the traditional energy, oil and gas (both E&P and infrastructure), utilities, and energy expansion sectors, including leading IPOs, M&A transactions, and debt financings during his 19-year career. He joins after seven years with ING, where he was a Managing Director and Head of the Energy & Commodities team. Prior to this, he spent 10 years in the Natural Resources Group at Deutsche Bank, focusing on Oil & Gas.

His appointment follows the completion of Houlihan Lokey’s strategic acquisition of Intrepid Financial Partners earlier this year. Houlihan Lokey’s Oil & Gas Group is now one of the largest and most comprehensive investment banking advisors to clients across the sector, comprising more than 70 financial professionals with deep expertise in upstream, midstream, downstream, oilfield services, and energy expansion sectors. Houlihan Lokey’s global Oil & Gas Group includes a 10-person technical asset-level acquisition and divestiture advisory team serving the upstream and midstream sectors.

“The oil and gas industry is undergoing a significant increase in deal activity as growing energy demands and energy security are fundamental societal and economic needs. Success in today’s energy M&A market requires a rare combination of pure corporate finance expertise and deep, technical understanding,” said J.P. Hanson, Managing Director and Global Co-Head of the Oil & Gas Group at Houlihan Lokey. “Whether optimising upstream portfolios, funding midstream infrastructure, or navigating balance sheet challenges, clients require independent counsel that bridges the gap between financial markets and physical asset realities. Fahd’s deep, rigorous sector insight, proven track record, and our shared focus on collaboration and client success make him an exceptional addition as we continue to expand our global platform.”

“Houlihan Lokey has built a differentiated advisory powerhouse in energy, combining premier global M&A execution with exceptional sector knowledge, capital markets expertise and valuation depth,” said Mr. Aijaz. “With dedicated pools of private and institutional capital actively seeking deployment across European and global energy assets, clients require independent, data-driven advice that bridges international capital flows with regional market dynamics. I am thrilled to join the global team at this pivotal juncture in the group’s expansion.”

Houlihan Lokey’s Oil & Gas Group provides M&A and A&D advisory, capital raising, valuation, and financial recapitalisation/restructuring, as well as financial and board advisory services to clients around the world. In 2025, Houlihan Lokey was ranked as the No. 1 advisor for U.S. Energy and Power M&A transactions under $1 billion, according to data from LSEG.