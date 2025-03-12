Which Countries are Most Dependent on Sleep Aids: 2025 Study

A new study by Onebed analyzes the countries where people are most dependent on sleep aids, evaluating key metrics such as projected sleep aid sales for 2025, search volumes for sleep aid-related terms, sleep disorder prevalence and market annual growth rate. Data was sourced from Google Keyword Planner, market and health reports on industry growth projections and sleep disorder prevalence. Each country was assigned a composite score based on these factors, with higher scores indicating a greater reliance on sleep aids.

Country Sleep Aids Projected Sales per person Sleep Aids Market Annual Growth Rate Sleep Disorder Prevalence Search Volume per 100k People Composite Score United States $6.31 3.55% 5.90% 2211 98.66 Switzerland $6.30 8.03% 5.00% 351 75.64 Australia $0.88 5.72% 5.90% 2309 73.47 United Kingdom $1.99 5.88% 4.50% 2779 62.82 New Zealand $0.45 5.26% 5.40% 2110 59.12 Canada $2.85 3.89% 4.70% 2144 58.44 Poland $2.63 8.47% 5.10% 162 54.46 Germany $4.86 3.15% 5.20% 144 54.08 Spain $4.08 4.79% 5.20% 124 53.86 Austria $4.87 2.98% 5.10% 300 53.46

*See the full study here.

The United States tops the list as the most sleep aid-dependent country, with a composite score of 99. With projected sales exceeding $2 billion in 2025, it dominates the sleep aid market among all the countries analyzed. Additionally, the United States has the highest sleep disorder prevalence, at 5.9%.

Switzerland holds the second spot in sleep aid dependency, scoring 76 on the composite index. Similar to the United States, it has the highest projected sleep aid sales per capita, at $6. Furthermore, Switzerland’s sleep aid market has one of the highest annual growth rates among all the countries studied, reaching 8%.

Australia stands as the third-largest consumer of sleep aids, achieving a composite score of 73. Similar to the United States, the country has the highest sleep disorder prevalence, with 5.9% of its population affected. Additionally, over 122,180 Australians search for “best sleep aids” on Google each month.

The United Kingdom ranks fourth among countries where bedtime routines often include sleep aids, with a composite score of 63. For every 100k people, it records 2,779 monthly searches for sleep aid-related keywords – the highest among all the countries in the study. The UK is also projected to experience one of the highest sleep aid market annual growth rates in 2025, at 6%.

New Zealand ranks fifth among countries where many rely on sleep aids to get through the night, achieving a composite score of 59. The country has the second-highest sleep disorder prevalence, at 5.4%, following the United States and Australia, which contributes to its position on the list. The country records 110,000 monthly searches for sleep aid-related terms.

Canadian people are the sixth-largest consumers of sleep aids, with the country achieving a composite score of 58. Similar to New Zealand, Canada sees about 2,100 monthly searches on sleep aids and related topics per 100k people. Additionally, the country is expected to have $113 million in sleep aid sales in 2025.

Poland secures the seventh spot in sleep aid dependency, with a composite score of 54. The country’s sleep aid market is projected to grow at a rate of more than 8% in 2025 – the highest among the top-ranking countries. Moreover, Poland records the shortest average time in bed, with less than seven hours of sleep per day.

Germany is the eighth among countries where sleep aids are the key to a full night’s rest. With expected sales of $411 million in 2025, it claims the highest revenue in the sleep aid market among top-ranking nations. Besides, in Germany, 49,800 searches are made every month on Google for ways to “Fall Asleep Fast”.

Spain ranks ninth among countries where sleep aids are widely used, with the market projected to grow by 5% annually. It shares a similar prevalence rate with Germany, with 5.2% of its citizens facing sleep disorders. In Spain, “How to Sleep” is the top sleep-related query, with 24,610 searches recorded each month.

Austria concludes the list of countries where sleep aids are widely used, achieving a composite score of 53. Similar to Germany, the country’s sleep aid market is expected to grow at an annual rate of 3%. Additionally, Austria has the third highest projected sleep aid sales per person, with about $5, following only the United States and Switzerland.

Dylan Tollemache, Co-Founder & CEO at Onebed, commented on the study:

“The growing global reliance on sleep aids reflects the increasing prevalence of sleep-related issues across many countries. It is important to consider that while sleep aids can help individuals fall asleep quickly, achieving better quality sleep requires more than just external solutions. It is essential to create the right sleep environment by ensuring factors such as a comfortable mattress, proper room temperature, reduced noise levels, and a consistent sleep schedule. Good quality of sleep ensures improved physical and mental health, so investing in healthy sleep practices can lead to a better quality of life.”

Methodology

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the countries that are most dependent on sleep aids, evaluating key metrics such as projected sleep aid sales for 2025, search volumes for sleep aid-related terms, sleep disorder prevalence, market annual growth rates, and population numbers per country. Data was collected from various sources, including Google Keyword Planner, market and health reports on industry growth projections, and statistics on sleep disorder prevalence. Population numbers were used to normalize the data, ensuring that each factor was measured relative to the size of the population. To create a comprehensive ranking, each country was assigned a composite score based on four primary factors, with specific weightings applied: Sleep Aids Projected Sales per Person (30%), Search Volume per 100K People (25%), Sleep Disorder Prevalence (25%), and Market Annual Growth Rate (20%). Countries were ranked based on their composite scores, with higher scores indicating greater reliance on sleep aids.