India’s Home Improvement Market Opens New Opportunities for Businesses

India’s home improvement industry is moving beyond basic repairs towards modernisation, customised interiors and professionally managed renovation services. Rising household incomes, changing lifestyles and growing interest in better-designed living spaces are encouraging consumers to spend more on their homes. What was once an occasional maintenance expense is increasingly becoming a planned investment.

The market, valued at around ₹3 lakh crore, is growing at an estimated 9–10% annually and is projected to reach ₹4 lakh crore by 2030. This expansion is creating business opportunities across furniture, modular kitchens, home décor, building materials, interior design, digital platforms and renovation services.

For companies, the opportunity lies not only in selling home improvement products but also in offering complete solutions that make renovation more convenient, transparent and affordable.

Key Business Opportunities in India’s Home Improvement Market

1. Growing demand for modular and customised solutions

Changing lifestyles are influencing how people design and use their homes. Hybrid working has increased the need for dedicated workspaces, functional furniture and better space management.

Demand for modular home solutions has increased by around 30%.

Modular kitchens, customised wardrobes and multi-purpose furniture are gaining attention.

Consumers are looking for products that combine functionality, appearance and efficient use of space.

Manufacturers and retailers can benefit by developing flexible product ranges for different budgets and housing sizes.

For businesses, specialised offerings in modular furniture, storage solutions and customised interiors can create opportunities to build a distinct market position.

2. Tier-2 cities offer fresh growth opportunities

Home improvement demand is gradually expanding beyond major metropolitan markets. Rising incomes and changing consumer preferences are encouraging households in smaller cities to invest in better interiors, furniture and home upgrades.

Businesses can explore markets where organised home improvement services are still developing.

Local showrooms, franchise networks and partnerships with contractors can help brands expand their reach.

Affordable modular kitchens, furniture, lighting and renovation packages can attract customers with different spending capacities.

Regional marketing and local-language customer support can help companies build stronger connections.

For retailers and service providers, smaller cities offer an opportunity to establish an early presence and develop long-term customer relationships.

3. Digital discovery is changing the buying journey

Online platforms have become an important starting point for home improvement purchases. Consumers increasingly use social media, websites and e-commerce applications to explore designs, compare products and identify service providers.

Around 60% of urban home improvement buyers use digital channels during the discovery process.

This shift creates opportunities for businesses to strengthen their online presence through:

Digital product catalogues and detailed product information.

Online quotation and consultation services.

Virtual room-planning and interior design tools.

Social media marketing and customer testimonials.

Online appointment booking and project tracking.

Companies that connect digital discovery with reliable physical delivery and installation can improve customer confidence and increase sales opportunities.

4. Professional renovation services are gaining importance

Home renovation often involves several activities, including carpentry, electrical work, plumbing, painting, flooring and furniture installation. Managing multiple contractors can be difficult for homeowners, creating demand for professional service providers.

The growing preference for outsourced renovation work is also visible internationally, with around 39–40% of projects being handled by professionals.

This creates opportunities for businesses offering integrated renovation services.

Interior design firms can provide end-to-end project management.

Contractors can specialise in kitchens, bathrooms, flooring or complete home upgrades.

Home service platforms can connect customers with verified professionals.

Businesses can introduce fixed-price packages and clearly defined project timelines.

A professional and organised service model can help companies differentiate themselves in a fragmented market.

5. E-commerce creates opportunities for specialised brands

Digital commerce is allowing home improvement companies to reach customers without depending entirely on physical retail outlets.

Businesses can build specialised brands around products such as furniture, lighting, home organisation, kitchen accessories, fittings and décor.

The opportunity is particularly relevant for companies targeting specific customer needs rather than trying to sell everything under one brand.

To compete effectively, online businesses need to focus on product quality, accurate descriptions, transparent pricing, reliable delivery and after-sales support. In categories where installation is required, partnerships with local service providers can strengthen the customer experience.

6. Rising renovation costs increase the need for cost control

Higher material, energy and labour expenses are putting pressure on renovation budgets. Globally, home remodelling costs remain around 64% higher than they were a decade ago, making customers more careful about project planning and spending.

For businesses, rising costs make operational efficiency essential.

Build reliable relationships with suppliers and contractors.

Monitor material prices and maintain better inventory control.

Prepare accurate quotations before starting projects.

Reduce wastage through standardised processes.

Track labour costs, project timelines and customer payments.

Companies that manage costs effectively can protect profitability while offering competitive prices to customers.

7. Niche specialisation can improve profitability

The home improvement market is broad, and businesses do not necessarily need to operate across every category to succeed. A focused business model can help companies develop expertise and build a recognisable brand.

Potential areas of specialisation include:

Modular kitchens and wardrobes.

Bathroom renovation and fittings.

Affordable interior design.

Smart-home installations.

Painting and flooring services.

Space-saving furniture and storage.

Premium home décor and customised furniture.

Operators should monitor important business indicators such as customer enquiries, quotation-to-order conversion, project completion rates, repeat purchases and customer acquisition costs. A target net profit margin of 15–20% can serve as a planning benchmark, although actual margins will depend on the business model, operating costs and market conditions.

What Businesses Need to Build a Strong Foundation

Entering the home improvement sector requires more than identifying customer demand. Companies also need a clear operating structure and a reliable service network.

Business registration and compliance: Choose an appropriate legal structure, complete relevant registrations and understand applicable tax requirements. Local trade licences and other permissions should be secured wherever required.

Pricing and financial management: Prepare detailed cost estimates covering materials, labour, transportation, installation and overheads. Transparent quotations can reduce disputes and improve customer trust.

Skilled workforce: Build a dependable network of designers, carpenters, electricians, plumbers and installation professionals. Consistent workmanship is essential for customer retention.

Supplier partnerships: Work with reliable manufacturers and distributors to maintain product quality, manage inventory and reduce supply delays.

Customer service: Provide clear project timelines, written agreements, warranties where applicable and responsive after-sales support.

Sales performance: Track enquiry conversion, average order value, project profitability and repeat business. These indicators can help companies identify profitable customer segments and improve their sales strategy.

A Market Opportunity Beyond Traditional Retail

India’s home improvement industry is creating opportunities across the entire value chain, from manufacturing and distribution to digital commerce and professional renovation services. Consumers are increasingly looking for better-designed homes, customised products and dependable execution, giving organised businesses room to grow.

The shift from repair-focused spending to planned home improvement is changing the way companies approach this market. Businesses that combine product quality, transparent pricing, skilled professionals and convenient customer service can build a stronger position in an industry expected to reach ₹4 lakh crore by 2030.

For entrepreneurs and established companies alike, the opportunity is to turn a fragmented market into a more organised, customer-focused business sector.