AAEON Targets Advanced Humanoid Robotics with the Release of the BOXER-8741AI Powered by NVIDIA Jetson Thor

AAEON’s BOXER-8741AI harnesses 2070 FP4 TFLOPS of AI compute in a compact, industrial-grade embedded system.

Taipei, Taiwan – Nov 12: Industry-leading provider of edge AI solutions AAEON (Stock Code: 6579) has released the BOXER-8741AI, its first product built on NVIDIA Jetson Thor. Launched as part of the company’s AI@Edge Embedded Box PC range, the BOXER-8741AI is positioned as an environmentally resilient edge PC with an I/O tailored to facilitate the development of industrial humanoid, AMR, and service robot solutions.

Powered by NVIDIA Jetson T5000 module with a 14-core Arm Neoverse-V3AE CPU and 128GB LPDDR5X, the BOXER-8741AI provides a generational boost in performance and scalability for AI application development. The integrated module’s 2560-core NVIDIA Blackwell architecture GPU with fifth-gen Tensor Cores offers up to 2070 FP4 TFLOPS of AI compute performance, up to 7.5x higher in AI compute and 3.5x greater in terms of energy efficiency when compared with the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin.

Of particular note is the system’s two 10GbE and four 5GbE RJ-45 ports for the installation of high-bandwidth perception devices. Meanwhile, for the distributed actuator communication, dedicated sensor support, and continuous monitoring required for humanoid robotics applications, it hosts a trio of DB-9 ports offering two CAN FD channels, both RS-232 and RS-485, and a GPIO 8-bit. Other interfaces of note include four USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports. Expansion for the installation of NVMe storage, 4G/5G/LTE, and Wi-Fi/BT modules is provided in the form of M.2 M, B, and E-Key slots, while the system also provides a Nano SIM socket.

Aligned with the design principles of AAEON’s other AI@Edge Embedded Box PCs, the BOXER-8741AI is environmentally resilient and relatively compact for such a high-performance platform. Measuring 240mm x 164.8mm x 105.1mm with an operating temperature of -20°C to 60°C and a 19V to 48V power input range through a 2-pin terminal block connector, the BOXER-8741AI is robust, making it suitable for a broad range of deployment environments. Meanwhile, the system boasts extensive vibration and shock resistance, which is particularly important for ensuring stabile operation when used in areas such as industrial robotics.

The BOXER-8741AI supports NVIDIA Jetpack 7 and later, giving users a broad range of new and upgraded software components. Moreover, the NVIDIA Jetson Thor module itself will run the NVIDIA AI software stack for physical AI applications, including NVIDIA Isaac for robotics, NVIDIA Metropolis for visual agentic AI, and NVIDIA Holoscan platform for sensor processing.

For detailed specifications and further information about the BOXER-8741AI, please visit its product page. Meanwhile, project and pricing information can be obtained through the website’s contact form.