Bronco Announces Nationwide Target Rollout, Reimagining the Classic Breakfast Bagel

NEW YORK, NY — Jan 2— Today, Bronco America’s new breakfast bagel officially announces its exclusive nationwide launch at Target, rolling out with endcap placement in the frozen section across stores nationwide. Built for real life and designed for modern consumers, Bronco delivers out-of-the-house quality with true convenience, bringing real innovation to a category that has remained largely unchanged for decades.

Bronco debuts with two signature flavors: Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese (21g protein) and Turkey Bacon, Egg & Cheese (15g protein). Made with whole egg, real cheese, and a soft bagel and crafted without seed oils or complicated prep. Bronco delivers a filling, craveable breakfast sandwich ready in minutes.

At the core of Bronco is a proprietary bagel recipe and process engineered specifically for the freezer. Unlike traditional frozen breakfast sandwiches that sacrifice texture, Bronco’s custom formulation delivers a soft (or air-fryer crispy) bite throughout, recreating the taste and mouthfeel of the classic bagel breakfast sandwiches consumers know and love.

Crafted for next generation consumers and anyone eating on flexible schedules, Bronco brings a modern voice and a bold, refreshed Americana spirit to the frozen aisle. With high protein builds, simple ingredients, and utility at any hour, the brand aims to establish a new standard for frozen breakfast.

“We believe bagel breakfast sandwiches are the go-to choice for next-gen consumers,” said Connor Blakley, Founder of The DropOut Companies. “I was tired of frozen bagels that fell apart, tasted like cardboard, and had a rubbery texture. Nobody wants that.”

“Bringing BRONCO to life with Target is a dream come true,” added Blakley. “We’re grateful for their partnership and shared commitment to delivering meaningful innovation to customers nationwide.”

Bronco’s launch arrives as high-protein breakfasts expand beyond morning hours into all-day utility. As “anytime meals” become a dominant behavior for Gen Z and millennial families, Bronco meets the cultural moment with a product designed for versatility, speed, and great taste. Building on the success of DropOut’s first product, JAMS, the company continues its mission to reinvent childhood classics with thoughtful, convenient, high-quality essentials for modern lifestyles.

Bronco is available nationwide in Target stores and online at Target.com. For more information, visit https://www.eatbronco.com/ or follow @eatbronco across all platforms.