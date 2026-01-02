SRCC Marks 100 Years with Centenary Curtain Raiser, Reaffirms Role in Shaping India’s Economic Leadership

New Delhi, Jan 2: Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), one of India’s most influential institutions in commerce and economics education, formally commenced its centenary celebrations on Friday with a landmark Curtain Raiser ceremony at its North Campus, bringing together academic leaders, policymakers, and distinguished alumni from across sectors.

As SRCC enters its 100th year (1926 2026), the institution reflected on a legacy that has closely tracked the evolution of India’s economic and governance architecture. The centenary curtain raiser outlined a year- long programme of academic conclaves, policy dialogues, alumni engagements, and global collaborations aimed at positioning SRCC for the demands of the next century.

Tribute to Founder and Institutional Legacy

The event was presided over by Prof. Yogesh Singh, Vice Chancellor of the University of Delhi, who attended as Chief Guest, along with Mr. Ajay S. Shriram, Chairman, SRCC Governing Body. The ceremony opened with a floral tribute to Sir Shri Ram, the visionary industrialist who founded the institution in 1920 as The Commercial School to nurture indigenous business leadership in pre-Independence India.

A commemorative coffee table book, Timeless Frames, chronicling SRCC’s journey from its early years in Daryaganj to its emergence as a globally recognised centre of excellence, was also released on the occasion.

Vice Chancellor highlights SRCC’s Nation Building Role

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Yogesh Singh described SRCC as a “globally recognised academic brand” and said the college’s contribution went far beyond rankings or reputation.

“Hundred years is long enough to build institutions, shape generations and influence the journey of a nation. SRCC has done all three,” he said, adding that the University of Delhi took pride in the college’s role in producing economists, administrators, judges, and business leaders who continue to shape India’s growth story.

Referring to India’s recent economic milestone of becoming the 4th largest economy, the Vice Chancellor said the country’s emergence as a USD 4 trillion economy underscored the importance of institutions like SRCC in producing world class economists, entrepreneurs, and policy thinkers. He urged the college to focus its next phase on entrepreneurship, business incubation, and emerging areas such as artificial intelligence and digital finance.

“Institutions like SRCC must now prepare leaders who create enterprises, not just join them, and who see leadership as a moral responsibility,” he said.

Chairman’s Address

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Ajay S. Shriram, Chairman, SRCC Governing Body, said the centenary curtain raiser marked both a moment of reflection and a roadmap for the future. Recalling SRCC’s journey from its modest beginnings in Daryaganj to becoming one of India’s foremost centres for commerce and economics education, he said the occasion was an opportunity to recognise achievements while planning ahead.

Paying tribute to late Arun Jaitley for his enduring contribution to the institution, Mr. Shriram said SRCC’s greatest strength lay in its people, its faculty, students, staff, and alumni. Outlining the path forward, he said the college would focus on academic excellence, research, infrastructure expansion, AI enabled learning, entrepreneurship, inclusion, sustainability, and deeper alumni engagement. “Our responsibility now is to ensure that SRCC not only preserves its legacy, but remains relevant, ethical, and nationally significant in the century to come,” he said.

Principal emphasises values and purpose

Welcoming the guests, Prof. Simrit Kaur, Principal, SRCC, said the centenary was a collective achievement shaped by generations of faculty, students, administrators, and alumni.

“For a hundred years, SRCC has stood for purpose over profit and ethics over expediency,” she said, adding that the college remained committed to nurturing socially responsible leaders grounded in ethical business practices, sustainability, and national service. She also acknowledged the continued support of the University leadership and the Governing Body in strengthening the institution’s academic and research framework.

Distinguished alumni reflect on SRCC’s impact

Several eminent alumni and well-wishers attended the ceremony, underscoring SRCC’s enduring influence across public life, industry, and civil society.

Sangeeta Jaitley, wife of late Arun Jaitley, former Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, recalled the profound impact SRCC had on his life and public journey. “He often spoke about the formative years he spent at this college and how deeply it shaped his thinking and values,” she said. Congratulating SRCC on completing 100 years, she added, “This is a proud moment. I wish the college many more centuries of producing leaders who excel in their own spaces and serve the nation with distinction.”

Justice A.K. Sikri, former Judge of the Supreme Court of India, was also present at the event.

Sunit Sethi, Chairman, Fashion Design Council of India, said SRCC’s alumni success across sectors was rooted in its academic culture. “It is a matter of great pride that SRCC alumni are doing exceptionally well in every field. Much of this credit goes to the college’s versatile, forward-looking faculty,” he said.

Sminu Jindal, Managing Director, Jindal SAW Limited and Founder Chairperson of Svayam, reflected on the institution’s inclusive ethos. “I feel extremely proud to be part of SRCC. As a person on a wheelchair, the college gave me the opportunity to study in an accessible and enabling environment, something that stayed with me throughout my life,” she said.

Vijay Goel, alumnus and former Union Minister, said SRCC played a defining role in shaping his life and leadership journey. “Whatever I am today, I owe to Shri Ram College of Commerce. The values of leadership, discipline, teamwork, and public engagement that I learnt here through academics, sports, student politics, NCC and NSS shaped not just my career, but my character,” he said.

Neeraj Ghei, Co-founder and Promoter of Select Citywalk and Select Synergies and Services Private Limited, highlighted the institution’s role in shaping professional confidence. “SRCC instils a sense of discipline, curiosity and integrity that stays with you long after you leave the campus. It prepares you not just for careers, but for leadership,” he said.

The ceremony concluded with the illumination of the heritage campus, symbolising the dawn of SRCC’s next century, followed by a cultural presentation featuring a Kathak Bharatanatyam jugalbandi and a musical tribute reflecting the eras the institution has witnessed.