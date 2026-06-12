Cheelcare Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement to Raise up to $1.5 Million

Markham, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 11, 2026) – Cheelcare Inc. (TSXV: CHER) (OTC: CHCRF) (“Cheelcare” or the “Company”), a Canadian innovator in advanced mobility solutions, announces a non-brokered private placement for the issuance of up to 1,000,000 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of $1.50 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the “Offering”).

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share of the Company at price of $2.25 per Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of closing. The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause whereby, if at any time prior to the expiry of the Warrants, the closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange equals or exceeds $3.00 for any 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may, at its option, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 30 days after the Company provides notice of or issues a press release announcing such acceleration. Any Warrants remaining unexercised after the accelerated expiry date will automatically expire, and all rights of the holders of such Warrants will terminate without compensation.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering, for general working capital and corporate purposes, including continued product development and commercialization activities.

Completion of the Offering is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange) and other customary closing conditions. The Units, and all securities underlying the Units, will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from their date of issue in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Cheelcare Inc.

Cheelcare designs and manufactures innovative mobility solutions that empower independence for people with disabilities. From the Companion power assist devices to the groundbreaking Curio robotic complex-rehab power wheelchair, Cheelcare combines engineering excellence with human-centered design to improve quality of life. For more information, please visit: www.cheelcare.ca.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, market demand, supply chain disruptions, and regulatory approvals. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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