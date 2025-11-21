Invest Moldova Highlights Major Milestone as Axedum Becomes the Country’s First Poultry Producer Authorized to Export to the EU

Chișinău, Moldova — Nov 21 — Invest Moldova announces a landmark achievement for the country’s agri-food sector: Axedum, a family-run enterprise from Anenii Noi, has become the first Moldovan poultry producer officially authorized to export to the European Union. The milestone reflects the growing impact of Moldova’s national efforts to modernize its production ecosystem and integrate more deeply into European value chains.

For Invest Moldova, Axedum’s success is a clear demonstration of how targeted guidance, investor-facing support, and market expansion initiatives can translate into tangible results for Moldova’s private sector. It also showcases Moldova’s capacity to meet the EU’s strict food safety, traceability, and quality requirements—an essential criterion for the country’s long-term export diversification agenda.

Founded by Natalia and Sergiu Paladi, Axedum has evolved from a small family farm into a modern, EU-compliant production facility. The company’s milestone reinforces the role of local producers in positioning Moldova as a reliable destination for high-standard agri-food goods.

“We consider this an important moment for our family and for the agricultural sector in Moldova. Our goal has always been to bring high-quality, locally grown products to a wider market, and this authorization is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We have built everything gradually, step by step. We reinvested every leu back into the business, expanded our facilities, and worked with specialists to ensure our processes meet the highest European requirements.”,

says Natalia Paladi, co-founder of Axedum.

Axedum’s achievement is likely to catalyze new momentum across the poultry and livestock segments, encouraging further investment in modern equipment, certification, and export-readiness systems. The agency continues to support Moldovan producers through market intelligence, international promotion, investment facilitation, and dedicated export advisory services.

“With every new company that meets EU standards, Moldova strengthens its credibility as an emerging agri-food supplier to European markets. Axedum’s accomplishment is not only a victory for one family-run business—it is an important signal of Moldova’s growing competitiveness and the results of years of modernization efforts across the sectors.”,

says Natalia Bejan, Director of at Invest Moldova

Axedum has already shipped its first export batches to the EU, with plans to scale supply as demand develops. The company’s success is expected to open the door for additional Moldovan producers seeking access to high-value markets.