Kareena Kapoor Khan Lights Up the Spectacular Saudi Showcase in Mumbai

November 21, 2025 Neel Achary entertainment 0

Kareena Kapoor Khan turned heads at the Spectacular Saudi showcase in Mumbai, where the actor was seen exploring some of the event’s most buzzworthy experiences.

Kareena Kapoor Khan at Spectacular Saudi 2

At Brewtopia: A Qahwa Experience, Kareena was welcomed in true Saudi style — with freshly brewed Saudi coffee, dates, and a soft trail of bakhoor setting the mood. The actor then made her way to The Essence of Saudi, an eye-catching installation celebrating the destination’s heritage and design. She also checked out the Epicurean-Culinary Corner, where Saudi’s evolving food story brings together comforting traditions with a modern edge.

The showcase was buzzing with Ardah dancers, Arabic calligraphy sessions, and immersive cultural zones — giving Kareena a colourful and lively glimpse into Saudi’s world of creativity, flavours, and hospitality.

Spectacular Saudi, now taking place across five Indian cities, continues to draw attention for its larger-than-life experiences and its invitation to explore Saudi right here at home.

Planning a trip?

Don’t forget to carry your passport to the event and check the Tasheer guidelines for smooth on-site visa assistance.

Stay tuned!! There’s more star power and excitement lined up at Spectacular Saudi — stay tuned!