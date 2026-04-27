Wuhu, China–(Newsfile Corp. – April 25, 2026) – On April 24, 2026, the 2026 Beijing Auto Show grandly opened. Coinciding with the third anniversary of the OMODA & JAECOO brands and the milestone of surpassing 1 million units in global cumulative sales, the brand showcased its two core models, the OMODA 4 and OMODA 7, at the exhibition. With trendy design, cutting-edge intelligence, and global R&D capabilities, the brand demonstrated the innovative vitality of a young brand, injecting strong momentum into its drive to achieve the 2027 annual sales target of 1 million units.

OMODA 7: A Benchmark in Fashion Aesthetics Leading Global Youth Mobility Trends

As the Most Beautiful Crossover, the OMODA 7 became the star of the show with its highly distinctive, avant-garde styling. Having previously debuted as a “pioneering haute couture piece” at London and Madrid Fashion Weeks as a Principal Partner, it deeply integrates high-end fashion aesthetics with automotive industrial design. Its flowing body lines paired with a futuristic front-end design perfectly align with the individual expression needs of the global youth demographic. Powered by the Super Hybrid System, OMODA 7 delivers pure driving pleasure while perfectly meeting the pursuit of high-quality, sophisticated driving experiences among the Neo-Trendy LOHAS crowd, establishing itself as a benchmark vehicle that combines aesthetic design with robust performance.





OMODA & JAECOO Brings OMODA 4 and OMODA 7 to 2026 Beijing Auto Show in a Show of Global Strength



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OMODA 4: A New Smart Driving Experience Unlocking the Future of Mobility

The OMODA 4, making its grand debut at this auto show, is the brand’s”cyber mecha”designed for the cyber-lifestyle generation. Focusing on daily driving scenarios, the new model features the AI Cabin-an intelligent cockpit developed specifically for young consumers. It integrates entertainment interaction, emotional voice recognition, and smart navigation functions to precisely meet diverse mobility needs. In the second half of the year, the OMODA 4 equipped with VPD (Valet Parking Driver) technology will officially launch, Features such as Comes When Called and Leaves When Waved comprehensively simplify the driving process. The OMODA 4 ULTRA performance edition, launching concurrently, further unleashes power potential to satisfy young users’ pursuit of ultimate driving control.





OMODA & JAECOO Brings OMODA 4 and OMODA 7 to 2026 Beijing Auto Show in a Show of Global Strength



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Leveraging its global footprint, OMODA & JAECOO have entered 69 core markets over the past three years, establishing a network of 1,364 dealerships. Multiple models have achieved strong sales and positive reviews in overseas markets. From surpassing 1 million units in cumulative sales over three years to targeting 1 million units in 2027 alone, OMODA & JAECOO continue to refine their dual-brand product portfolio, offering a more diverse lineup to meet the varied needs of global users.

The simultaneous debut of the OMODA 4 and OMODA 7 not only showcases the brand’s product upgrades but also underscores its unwavering commitment to deepening its global presence. Moving forward, the brand will continue to lead the global young automotive brand segment with innovative products and cutting-edge technology.

About OMODA&JAECOO

In 2025, Chery Group, the parent company of OMODA&JAECOO, ranked 233rd in the Fortune Global 500, achieving the fastest ascent among global automakers, and maintained its position as China’s top passenger vehicle exporter for 23 consecutive years.OMODA & JAECOO takes “Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People” as its brand vision, while OMODA focuses on building”The World’s Leading Crossover Brand”, JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of “From Classic Beyond Classic” and is committed to building”Global Elegant Off-Road Brand”, and building differentiated competitiveness through dual routes. By 2025, the OMODA & JAECOO brand has expanded into 64 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and more，demonstrating strong global growth momentum，especially in the European market, becoming the fastest growing car brand in Europe and even the world. In the field of new energy vehicles,OMODA&JAECOO relies on the world’s leading SHS technology, with Super High Power，Super Low Efficiency，Super Long Combined Range，while providing efficient new energy solutions for global users, but also steadily advancing towards the objective of becoming the “The World’s Number One Hybrid Brand”. Notably, beyond its continuous breakthroughs in the core automotive sector, OMODA & JAECOO has extended its technological innovation into the field of intelligent technologies. The robot, jointly developed with the AiMOGA team, has entered real public service scenarios and made its official debut at the Asian Youth Para Games，representing a landmark practice in automakers’ intelligent transformation and further expanding the brand’s value boundaries.

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