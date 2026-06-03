TVI Announces Filing of Annual Financials

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – June 2, 2026) – TVI Pacific Inc. (TSXV: TVI) (OTC Pink: TVIPF) (“TVI” or the “Corporation“) is pleased to report that it filed its annual audited financial statements, annual management’s discussion and analysis, and related certifications for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the “Required Filings“) on June 2, 2026. The Corporation’s interim unaudited financial statements, interim management’s discussion and analysis, and related certifications for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026 (collectively, the “Interim Filings“) remain outstanding and are expected to be filed on or before June 12, 2026.

The Corporation’s principal regulator, the Alberta Securities Commission (the “ASC“), granted a management cease trade order (the “MCTO“) on May 4, 2026 in conjunction with the Corporation’s late filing of the Required Filings under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203“) and has since extended the MCTO until June 16, 2026.

Until the Interim Filings have been filed, the Corporation intends to continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines specified in NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly Default Status Reports in the form of further press releases for so long as the Corporation remains in default of the financial statement filing requirement.

The Corporation’s management will continue to cease in trading or otherwise acquiring the Corporation’s securities until two full business days have passed following receipt by the ASC of all filings the Corporation is required to make under applicable securities laws, or further order of the ASC.

About TVI

TVI is a Canadian resource company focused on mining projects in the Philippines. TVI maintains a strong presence in the Philippines through its 30.66% equity interest in TVIRD, a Philippines corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release are “forward-looking statements”, which reflect management’s expectations regarding the MCTO, timing of the filing of the Interim Filings and TVI’s future business operations. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this news release are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as they reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the statements made. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and TVI assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances except as expressly required by applicable securities law. Further information regarding the uncertainties and risks can be found in the disclosure documents filed by TVI with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299916