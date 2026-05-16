UberDoc Health Technologies Announces Leadership Transition

Founder Dr. Paula Muto Named Interim CEO as Company Enters Next Growth Phase

Boston, Massachusetts–(Newsfile Corp. – May 15, 2026) – UberDoc Health Technologies Corp. (CSE: APPT) (FSE: 4KL0), a direct-pay healthcare marketplace connecting patients with board-certified specialists at transparent, upfront prices, today announced a leadership transition. Sean Kearney is departing as Chief Executive Officer, and founder Dr. Paula Muto has been named Interim Chief Executive Officer, as of Friday, May 15.

Sean Kearney joined UberDoc at a transformational stage in the company’s evolution and played a key role in guiding the company through its transition into the public markets, including listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange and Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Under his leadership, UberDoc strengthened its corporate, operational and governance infrastructure, advanced strategic initiatives, and further positioned the company for its next phase of commercial growth.

“Sean played an important role during a critical period in UberDoc’s evolution, and we appreciate his leadership and contributions to the company,” said Max Whiffin, on behalf of the UberDoc Board of Directors. “We thank Sean for his efforts in helping position UberDoc for its next chapter.”

Dr. Paula Muto, a board-certified vascular surgeon and the visionary behind UberDoc’s mission, will serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer during this leadership transition. Her deep expertise in medicine and healthcare, combined with her firsthand understanding of the challenges facing patients and physicians alike, makes her well-positioned to guide the company’s near-term priorities which include expanding the platform’s physician network, and accelerating consumer adoption. The Board will provide updates on the permanent CEO search in due course.

“UberDoc was founded on the belief that patients deserve direct access to exceptional physicians at fair, transparent prices,” said Dr. Muto. “I am focused on driving the company’s mission forward during this transition and ensuring we continue to build on the strong foundation the team has established.”

About UberDoc

UberDoc (CSE: APPT) (FSE: 4KL0) is an innovative healthcare marketplace connecting patients with top physicians with no referral, no insurance barriers, and no hidden costs. Founded by a physician, UberDoc empowers patients to access care quickly and affordably from more than 55 specialties while giving doctors greater control over their time, revenue, and practice growth. UberDoc is not owned by, affiliated with, or sponsored by Uber Technologies, Inc. The company is registered in Vancouver, B.C., with its U.S. operations in Boston, MA.

For more information, visit www.uber-docs.com or invest.uber-docs.com

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budgets”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “predicts”, “projects”, “intends”, “targets”, “aims”, “anticipates” or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to the Company’s business plan, growth strategy, ability to leverage public market access to expand service offerings and enhance technology infrastructure, proposed expansion into new markets, and expected benefits of its listing on the CSE.

Forward-looking information is based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

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