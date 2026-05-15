Whistling Woods International School of Fashion Presents Aiyanna 2026: A Celebration of Young Fashion Voices

Mumbai, May 15: Whistling Woods International hosted Aiyanna 2026, the annual graduation showcase by its School of Fashion & Costume Design, marking a decade of nurturing emerging fashion talent through creativity, collaboration, and industry exposure.

Held at the WWI campus, this year’s showcase brought together couture and conceptual storytelling, with graduating students presenting collections rooted in identity, emotion, culture, and contemporary expression. One of the most unique aspects of Aiyanna is that students from the School of Fashion & Costume Design are given the opportunity to showcase not only their runway collections, but also their creative vision through fashion films – a distinctive offering that sets Whistling Woods International apart. This year, the graduating batch presented four original fashion films, highlighting the institute’s interdisciplinary approach to fashion, storytelling, and cinematic creativity.

Among the standout showcases was a futuristic layered ensemble inspired by Gen Z’s fluid identity and interconnected realities, a collection that reinterpreted femininity and power through rich textures and historical references, and a surreal presentation exploring dreams, control, and chaos through evolving silhouettes and shifting palettes. The jury comprised of Anurag Bahri, Chief of Design, Style Union, Garima Singh, Manager Design, Style Union, Deepit Chugh, Creative Director, Lineoutline and Shweta Agarwal, Creative Director, ĀROKA

Winners Across Categories:

Best Collection – Shreya Aarthi Dhareshwar

Academic Excellence – Himadri Garg

Jury’s Choice – Reshma Bhimmappa Potalkar

Commercially Viable Collection – Riya Nirmal Parmar

Creative Innovative Award – Pankhul Shadani

Textile /Surface Development – Sakshi Kishore Mantri

Sharing her thoughts, Meghna Ghai Puri, President, Whistling Woods International said, “Aiyanna represents the moment where education transforms into expression. Every collection presented tonight reflects originality, craft, and the confidence to tell meaningful stories through fashion.” Adding to this, Jewellyn Alvares, Head of Department, School of Fashion & Costume Design, said, “This graduating batch has showcased exceptional creativity, research, and honesty in their work. Their collections reflect both technical excellence and strong individual perspectives.”

Aiyanna 2026 continues to reflect WWI’s commitment to nurturing future-ready creative talent while redefining fashion education through storytelling, innovation, and interdisciplinary collaboration.