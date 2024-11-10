Interview with Entrepreneur Stuart McHenry of Water Heater SOS

Today, I had the pleasure of interviewing Stuart McHenry, an entrepreneur from Redlands, California. Stuart has an unusual background and has utilized his business and marketing background to thrive in the plumbing industry as Water Heater SOS.

Please give me some background about your experience.

I have been interested in running a business since I was a teenager. My father had a business background, and even at an early age, he taught me about running a business, from payroll to customer service and much more in between.

When I was 18, I got my first management job, albeit a small team in the retail sector. I spent the next 10 years working in a retail environment, including managing a large three-state region for one of the largest clothing retailers. It was there that I honed my skills and learned more about purchasing and the backend of the company that people seldom see.

Around that time, I knew I wanted to learn a different skill and possibly change careers. That’s when I started a medical supply and equipment company. I spent a lot of time learning about e-commerce, which felt like a natural fit given my background in retail. Intertwined with e-commerce was learning about online marketing. At the time, we didn’t have a big budget for marketing, so I was forced to learn it myself.

This led to my passion for online marketing and the customer experience. I eventually sold that medical supply company and started an online marketing agency focused on search engine optimization. During this time, I worked for a plumbing and HVAC company. After spending some time with them, they offered me to run their company. I spent five years growing that business and earning a new respect for the home services industry.

All this experience led me to open Water Heater SOS, a plumbing company based in Redlands, California. While our biggest focus is on water heaters, we also do a lot of related plumbing work, like repairing gas leaks, installing water softeners, and basically anything related to freshwater.

What’s the deal with tankless water heaters? Are they really that good?

Those bad boys are generally smaller, so you might think they’d be easier to install, but only sometimes. You need a decent amount of space for venting, and they require a specific gas line size or electrical capacity depending on whether they’re gas or electric.

When it comes to efficiency, there is no comparison. Tankless water heaters will save you money on your utility bill and the hot water never stops. You could get in the shower and shower for three hours and the hot water will not run out.

What has been your biggest success so far with Water Heater SOS?

Our reputation is everything and we have been lucky to get hundreds of five-star reviews from our customers. Most of our reviews can be seen on our two main listings: our Water Heater SOS Yelp and Google. My team works hard to deliver an exceptional customer experience that starts with the call coming in and ends when you see our taillights drive away.

How do you maintain such a high level of service?

Constant training and coaching of my team. It starts with clearly communicating what is expected rather than wavering from it. I have frequent discussions with my team and weekly meetings. The meetings are 95% focused on creating a better customer experience.

How has your marketing background helped you with Water Heater SOS?

It’s a huge help that many of the owners in the plumbing industry have plumbing backgrounds, and many have never run a business before. They have to learn, adapt, or hire someone to do it for them. Although we have companies in the marketing space that work with us, it’s easier for me to choose the right partners. Plus, I enjoy handling some of the marketing myself.

What is the most challenging thing about running a plumbing business?

Two stand out to me: hiring and cash flow management. You’ve got to be on top of your game, ensuring you’re getting paid promptly. It’s not just about doing the work; it’s about ensuring that the money comes in on time to keep everything running smoothly. If you’re not careful, negative cash flow can sink your business before you know it.

Hiring and managing staff can also be a headache. Finding people who are skilled but also reliable and good with customers can be challenging. Plus, keeping them happy, trained, and working efficiently adds another layer of complexity once you’ve got them.

Any good books you have read lately that you’d like to share with my readers?

Yes, The Lean Startup by Eric Ries has been a re-read for me. It’s like the bible for anyone involved in startups or thinking about launching a business. It’s all about testing your vision continuously, adapting, and learning from failures to create a successful business.