3C Merges with Datalec to Create US$400M+ Revenue Liquid Cooling and Data Centre Services Platform

The combination brings together deep expertise in liquid cooling, mechanical and electrical (M&E) engineering, ODM manufacturing, connectivity and facilities management (FM), giving data centre operators worldwide a single partner from design through to operation.

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — 3C, the liquid-cooling-led data centre infrastructure services company founded by former CoolIT Systems CEO Steve Walton, has merged with Datalec Precision Installations, the London-based data centre engineering specialist founded in 2012, to create 3C Datalec, a global platform that designs, builds and operates critical infrastructure for AI data centres.

Backed by new investment from Longbow Capital, S2G Investments, Apogem Capital and QIC, 3C Datalec will accelerate its international growth, invest in specialist talent and expand its technical capabilities as AI demand grows. Over the next 12 months, the company will hire 200 engineers and open new facilities in Warsaw, Poland; Calgary, Alberta; and Austin, Texas.

The combined business has approximately 1,000 team members and forecasts 2026 revenue to be over US$400 million, with offices and manufacturing facilities across Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific and North America. It works with four of the five largest hyperscalers and over 25 colocation providers, alongside neoclouds and enterprise customers, with active projects in 16 countries totalling hundreds of megawatts (MW).

As AI workloads drive up compute density, power requirements and thermal complexity, 3C Datalec organises its capabilities into three pillars:

Create – design and engineering

Construct – liquid cooling, M&E, ODM manufacturing and connectivity installation

Care – commissioning, operations, maintenance and facilities management

“Rack densities have outgrown air, and liquid cooling is no longer optional,” said Steve Walton, CEO of 3C Datalec. “At CoolIT, we spent years preparing for this moment and became a global leader in liquid cooling. The hard part now is making cooling, power, construction and operations work as one system, while running at scale. We’re combining our liquid cooling expertise with Datalec’s engineering, manufacturing and FM capabilities, so customers have one partner from design to operation.”

The industry is running short of skilled data centre engineers, so 3C Datalec is training its own. Team members have access to apprenticeships, technical training and career development programs through the company’s internal university, and will share in its success through the Leadership & Employee Equity Program (LEEP). The goal: build the next generation of liquid cooling and critical infrastructure specialists.

“Datalec has always been a people-first business. We’ve grown by building strong relationships, delivering for our customers and creating a culture that people want to be part of,” said Danny Keeper, Group Director & Co-Founder of Datalec. “Finding a partner in 3C that genuinely shares those values was extremely important to us. This partnership allows us to grow globally while protecting the culture and identity that have been at the heart of Datalec since day one.”

“Our customers have trusted Datalec with their most critical sites for more than a decade, and we earn that trust on every project,” added Stuart Richmond, Group Director & Co-Founder of Datalec. “Joining 3C means we can now offer liquid cooling at global scale, but our commitment doesn’t change: the same teams, the same contacts and the same focus on getting it right for every customer.”

“AI is rewriting the requirements for data centre infrastructure and liquid cooling sits at the centre of that shift,” said Matthew Cunning, Director at Longbow Capital. “Steve helped build a category leader in liquid cooling and Datalec brings a proven delivery business with a loyal customer base. We’re backing 3C Datalec to become the partner of choice for AI-ready infrastructure.”

“The next phase of data centre investment will be shaped by both new development and the need to upgrade existing facilities for higher-density workloads,” said Bala Nagarajan, Managing Director at S2G Investments. “Datalec has built deep trust delivering complex projects in that environment, and 3C brings the experience and capabilities to extend those relationships into a broader set of services across the life of a facility.”

Datalec’s headquarters will remain in London, and its founding leadership team will continue in their executive roles within the enlarged group. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About 3C Datalec

3C Datalec designs, builds and operates critical infrastructure for AI and high-density data centres. Formed in 2026 through the combination of 3C, founded by former CoolIT Systems CEO Steve Walton, and Datalec Precision Installations, founded in London in 2012, the company brings liquid cooling, M&E engineering, ODM manufacturing, connectivity and facilities management together, built around Create • Construct • Care. With approximately 1,000 team members and active projects in 16 countries, 3C Datalec serves hyperscalers, colocation providers, neoclouds and enterprises across Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific and North America. 3C Datalec is backed by Longbow Capital, S2G Investments, Apogem Capital, and QIC. For more information, visit www.datalecltd.com.

About S2G Investments

S2G Investments is a multi-asset investment firm focused on scaling durable, market-defining businesses across food & agriculture, energy, and oceans. We provide capital and value-added resources to companies commercializing solutions designed to improve efficiency, resilience, and long-term value across industries powering the global economy. Through fit-for-purpose financing and a systems-focused investment approach, S2G is committed to driving measurable, sustained outcomes with tailored solutions that span late-stage venture, growth equity, structured finance, and infrastructure. For more information about S2G, visit s2ginvestments.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Longbow Capital

Longbow Capital is a Canadian investment manager focused on investing in energy, power, industrials, and technology. Since its founding in 1997, Longbow has been a long-term strategic partner and an engaged and effective shareholder in over 150 high-growth investments. Longbow’s investment track record, extensive relationship network, and deep understanding of how our energy system works enable us to source, evaluate, and invest in opportunities arising from some of the most significant societal and economic shifts underway today – decarbonization, digital infrastructure buildout, and deglobalization – where technology-driven change is reshaping markets and creating compelling investment opportunities.

About Apogem Capital

Apogem Capital is a leading private markets investor with 35 years of expertise across private credit and private equity in North America. As of June 30, 2026, the firm manages approximately $44 billion in assets.1 Apogem provides a comprehensive suite of solutions, including direct lending, private equity funds and co-investments, GP-led transactions and LP secondaries, GP stakes, and private real assets.

With a team of over 250 professionals, including more than 120 investment professionals, Apogem combines deep domain expertise with the stability and long-term perspective of its parent company, New York Life Insurance Company. Apogem Capital is a wholly owned subsidiary of New York Life through New York Life Investment Management Holdings, LLC. For more information, visit apogemcapital.com.

1 AUM is estimated and unaudited as of June 30, 2026, and includes non-discretionary and co-advised assets.

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