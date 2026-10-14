Altair Semiconductor Integrates Iridium NTN Direct into ALT1350 and ALT1550 Cellular IoT Chipsets

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM), a leading provider of global voice, data, aircraft surveillance, and positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) satellite services, today announced that Altair Semiconductor, a world leader in cellular IoT chips, is integrating Iridium NTN Direct℠ capability into Altair’s ALT1350 and next-generation ALT1550 IoT chipset platforms. With terrestrial cellular IoT and Iridium satellite connectivity on a single chipset, device manufacturers, module makers and mobile network operators (MNOs) will be able to extend IoT connectivity beyond the reach of terrestrial networks through the Iridium satellite network, without adding a separate satellite modem to their designs.

The partnership combines Altair’s cellular IoT chipset technology, among the most highly integrated low-power connectivity solutions available, with Iridium’s 3GPP standards-based non-terrestrial network (NTN) service, giving device manufacturers another chipset option for products that need connectivity beyond terrestrial cellular coverage. With the ultra-low-power ALT1350, these connectivity requirements can include asset tracking, logistics, smart metering and utilities, agriculture, vehicle telematics, industrial monitoring and remote infrastructure. With the ALT1550, these capabilities extend to a new generation of AI-powered 5G eRedCap devices, such as smart glasses, AI assistants and other wearables, that need to stay connected wherever they go.

“Altair has deep experience developing highly integrated, low-power IoT solutions, and we’re excited to work together to extend their reach with Iridium’s truly global satellite network,” said Tim Last, executive vice president, Iridium. “As a market leader in satellite IoT, Iridium is offering device manufacturers a powerful new way to develop connected products. Integrating Iridium NTN Direct into Altair’s chipsets will enable solutions and applications that require reliable, low-power connectivity beyond the limits of terrestrial networks.”

“Adding Iridium NTN Direct to our ultra-low-power LTE-M/NB-IoT ALT1350 and 5G eRedCap ALT1550 chipsets reflects our commitment to giving customers greater flexibility in how and where their IoT devices connect,” said Dima Feldman, VP Product Management and Marketing, Altair Semiconductor. “With Iridium’s truly global LEO satellite connectivity alongside terrestrial cellular, device manufacturers can more easily develop solutions that will reliably work anywhere they’re deployed.”

Iridium NTN Direct leverages Iridium’s fully operational, LEO satellite constellation and globally coordinated L-band spectrum to extend standards-based connectivity beyond terrestrial networks. The service is designed to support NB-IoT and direct-to-device (D2D) applications using compatible 3GPP standards-based chipsets, providing MNOs, chipset manufacturers and device makers with a path to extend connectivity through the Iridium satellite network.

Altair joins a growing ecosystem of partners bringing the Iridium NTN Direct service to market. A combination of chipmakers, module manufacturers, OEMs, device makers, and IoT developers is leading the next generation of NTN-cellular integration with Iridium NTN Direct.

For more information about Iridium NTN Direct, visit www.iridium.com/ntn-direct

About Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM) operates the world’s only truly global mobile satellite network. It serves as a platform for innovation, enabling voice, data, and messaging, positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT), and aircraft surveillance services anywhere on Earth. Through its satellite constellation and integrated capabilities like Aireon, the world’s only space-based air traffic surveillance system, Iridium delivers services that support safety-focused operations across aviation, maritime, government, industrial, and consumer markets. The company is a leader in satellite Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and is advancing direct-to-device (D2D) communications based on open standards to expand access to satellite services.

Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Iridium innovates through an ecosystem of more than 500 technology and distribution partners, serving millions of customers worldwide. For more information visit www.iridium.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The company has based these statements on its current expectations and the information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the capabilities, benefits and availability of the Iridium NTN Direct service. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words “anticipates,” “may,” “can,” “believes,” “expects,” “projects,” “intends,” “likely,” “will,” “to be” and other expressions that are predictions or indicate future events, trends or prospects. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Iridium to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties regarding the timing of commercial availability of the Iridium NTN Direct service, the company’s ability to maintain the health, capacity and content of its satellite constellation, general industry and economic conditions, and competitive, legal, governmental and technological factors. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include those factors listed under the caption “Risk Factors” in the company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 12, 2026, and the company’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, filed with the SEC on July 22, 2026, as well as other filings Iridium makes with the SEC from time to time. There is no assurance that Iridium’s expectations will be realized. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Iridium’s underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected, estimated or projected. Iridium’s forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Iridium undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Press Contact: Investor Contact: Jordan Hassin Kenneth Levy Iridium Communications Inc. Iridium Communications Inc. Jordan.Hassin@Iridium.com Ken.Levy@Iridium.com +1 (703) 287-7421 +1 (703) 287-7570

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