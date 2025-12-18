651 UDAN routes operationalised nationwide, 87 routes in UP: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 18: Under the Regional Connectivity Scheme-Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (RCS-UDAN), 651 RCS routes have been operationalised, connecting 93 unserved and underserved airports, including 15 heliports and 2 water aerodromes (as on November 30) across the country, the Parliament was told on Thursday.

Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu, in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, also said that in Uttar Pradesh, a total of 87 routes connecting 12 airports have been operationalised.

Further, the government has announced the launch of the modified UDAN Scheme to increase regional connectivity to 120 new destinations across the country, including Uttar Pradesh, to cater to 4 crore passengers over the next 10 years.

The scheme is currently at the approval stage, the minister said.

As per the Greenfield Airports (GFA) Policy, 2008, if any airport developer, including the state government, desires to develop an airport, they are required to identify a suitable site and get the Pre-Feasibility Study conducted and submit a proposal to the Central Government for ‘Site Clearance’ followed by ‘In-Principle’ approval.

“Under this policy, the Government of India has granted ‘In-Principle’ approval for 24 greenfield airports across the country, of which 13 airports have been operationalised,” Naidu said.

The upgradation of infrastructure facilities/passenger amenities at airports is a continuous process, which is undertaken by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) or the airport operators, in coordination with the state governments, depending upon operational requirements, traffic, demand, commercial feasibility, etc.

Further, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ensures aviation safety through a robust oversight system, including regular surveillance, spot checks, and audits. It follows an Annual Surveillance Plan (ASP) for inspections and ensures that audit findings are addressed with verified corrective actions, said the minister.

Meanwhile, more than 157 lakh passengers have benefited from the operation of 3.27 lakh UDAN flights, connecting various destinations across the country, including tier 2 cities.

