Genesys launches India’s first High definition ADAS maps for all National Highways leveraging Survey of India’s CORS Network

Mumbai, India Dec 18: Genesys as a part of its New India Map stack has taken a leadership role in navigation maps and digital twins, HD and 3-D mapping. As an extension of making the most advanced navigation maps for automotive/mobility and road safety, the company has developed India’s first large-scale High–Definition (HD) maps engineered specifically for ADAS-enabled vehicles.
Covering more than 1 lakh km of national highways, expressways, and strategic corridors, this initiative marks one of India’s most ambitious road intelligence programs and establishes a new benchmark for automotive-grade precision.
India’s highways account for a disproportionately high share of road fatalities, driven by fast-moving traffic, inconsistent lane discipline, and limited real-time awareness for drivers and vehicles. HD maps narrow this gap by adding the centimetre-level context that traditional maps cannot provide—lane geometry, curves, slopes, signage, barriers, and localization cues that help ADAS systems anticipate danger instead of merely reacting to it. This is a big leap forward from current sensor based ADAS systems.
To achieve the centimetre-level accuracy required for ADAS Level 2 functionality, Genesys relies on the Survey of India’s Continuously Operating Reference Stations (CORS) network.The Survey of India’s CORS network stands as one of India’s most important geospatial infrastructures, and this implementation elevates every mission that demands uncompromising accuracy. Real-time GNSS correction signals along major corridors dramatically strengthen field operations, allowing survey teams to capture lane-level and asset-level detail that meets global automotive standards. This work builds on the existing MoU between Genesys and Survey of India, enabling collaboration on digital twin projects, national mapping programs, and high-accuracy geospatial missions.
The HD maps include ADAS-critical features such as lane geometry, road markings, barriers, signage, medians, elevation and curvature profiles, and localization objects like poles and gantries—all processed to achieve centimetre-grade precision. These datasets are owned by Genesys and can be licensed across industries, creating opportunities in commercial fleet navigation, logistics optimization, mobility platforms, safety analytics, and automotive R&D.
Commenting on the program, Mr. Hitesh Makwana, Surveyor General of India, said: “The use of the national CORS network for large-scale HD mapping reflects the transformative role of geospatial infrastructure in building a Vikshit Bharat. High-accuracy datasets are essential for modern mobility, national planning, and digital governance. Initiatives like this demonstrate how public infrastructure and private innovation can work together to advance the country’s long-term development goals.”
Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Sajid Malik, Chairman & Managing Director of Genesys International Corporation, said: “India is entering an era where mobility, mapping, and digital intelligence converge. By applying HD mapping at national scale and integrating it with Survey of India’s CORS network, we are building the foundational datasets required for ADAS adoption in the Indian context. This effort prepares the industry for a future where vehicles rely on high-precision geospatial data, and it positions India to participate strongly in the global shift toward intelligent and safer transportation systems.”
This initiative reinforces the principles of Atmanirbhar Bharat by developing critical geospatial capabilities within the country. With this program, Genesys strengthens its role as a trusted partner for national-scale transport and digital infrastructure—laying the groundwork for a more precise, intelligent, and future-ready mobility ecosystem.