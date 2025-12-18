Genesys launches India’s first High definition ADAS maps for all National Highways leveraging Survey of India’s CORS Network

Mumbai, India Dec 18: Genesys as a part of its New India Map stack has taken a leadership role in navigation maps and digital twins, HD and 3-D mapping. As an extension of making the most advanced navigation maps for automotive/mobility and road safety, the company has developed India’s first large-scale High–Definition (HD) maps engineered specifically for ADAS-enabled vehicles.

Covering more than 1 lakh km of national highways, expressways, and strategic corridors, this initiative marks one of India’s most ambitious road intelligence programs and establishes a new benchmark for automotive-grade precision.

India’s highways account for a disproportionately high share of road fatalities, driven by fast-moving traffic, inconsistent lane discipline, and limited real-time awareness for drivers and vehicles. HD maps narrow this gap by adding the centimetre-level context that traditional maps cannot provide—lane geometry, curves, slopes, signage, barriers, and localization cues that help ADAS systems anticipate danger instead of merely reacting to it. This is a big leap forward from current sensor based ADAS systems.

To achieve the centimetre-level accuracy required for ADAS Level 2 functionality, Genesys relies on the Survey of India’s Continuously Operating Reference Stations (CORS) network.The Survey of India’s CORS network stands as one of India’s most important geospatial infrastructures, and this implementation elevates every mission that demands uncompromising accuracy. Real-time GNSS correction signals along major corridors dramatically strengthen field operations, allowing survey teams to capture lane-level and asset-level detail that meets global automotive standards. This work builds on the existing MoU between Genesys and Survey of India, enabling collaboration on digital twin projects, national mapping programs, and high-accuracy geospatial missions.

The HD maps include ADAS-critical features such as lane geometry, road markings, barriers, signage, medians, elevation and curvature profiles, and localization objects like poles and gantries—all processed to achieve centimetre-grade precision. These datasets are owned by Genesys and can be licensed across industries, creating opportunities in commercial fleet navigation, logistics optimization, mobility platforms, safety analytics, and automotive R&D.