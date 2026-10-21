Advent opens office in Abu Dhabi, further extending its international reach

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Advent, a leading global private equity investor, today announced it has opened a new office in ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, the Capital of the United Arab Emirates, extending the reach of the firm’s international platform into the Middle East.

The new presence builds on Advent’s long-standing relationships across the Middle East, giving Advent a local base from which to deepen its engagement with investors and support the firm’s existing portfolio companies and explore potential investment opportunities.

James Brocklebank, Managing Partner and Co-Chair of Advent’s Global Executive Committee, said, “Abu Dhabi is a natural addition to Advent’s global network, alongside our recent openings in Sydney and Tokyo. As a global business, having colleagues based locally enables us to be closer to the institutions and long-term partners that support our work. It also gives us a strong base from which to deepen our engagement over time.”

The office will be headed by Mehdi Iraqi, Managing Director, Limited Partner Services. Mehdi joined Advent in January 2026 and brings almost two decades of experience covering institutional investors across the region, including prior roles at AMG and Carlyle. Commenting on the office opening, he remarked, “The Middle East is home to some of Advent’s most valued long-term partners, and this office reflects our commitment to being close to them. Having spent much of my career working with institutional investors across the region, I’m looking forward to building on those relationships from Abu Dhabi.”

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer at ADGM, said, “Advent’s decision to establish an office in ADGM reflects the strength of Abu Dhabi’s proposition as a leading destination for global investment firms. ADGM’s dynamic ecosystem brings together international investors, financial institutions, professional services firms and a deep pool of talent within a robust, internationally recognised regulatory and legal framework. We welcome Advent to our community and look forward to supporting its growth and deeper engagement with partners and opportunities across the region.”

The Abu Dhabi office follows a series of recent openings: Advent launched its Sydney office in July 2024, extending the firm’s footprint into Australia and New Zealand, and its new Tokyo office in January 2026, growing its presence in Japan. Earlier this year, Advent also strengthened its long-standing presence in Hong Kong as the firm’s regional base for Asia Pacific investor engagement, building on more than three decades of investing in the region. Together, these moves underscore Advent’s commitment to operating in the world’s most dynamic markets. Advent now has 18 offices across 15 countries.

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