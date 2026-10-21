IIM Udaipur Launches India’s First One-Year Full-Time MBA in Investment and Wealth Management

The pioneering Program expands IIM Udaipur’s specialised MBA portfolio to address the evolving needs of the investment and wealth management industry.

UDAIPUR, India, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIM Udaipur) today launched its One-Year MBA in Investment and Wealth Management (IWM), becoming the first and only IIM to offer a dedicated One-Year Full-Time Residential MBA Program in this domain. This pioneering initiative reflects the Institute’s commitment to developing specialised management education that responds to emerging industry needs and evolving career opportunities in the financial services sector.

The Program comes at a time when India’s financial services sector is experiencing significant growth and transformation. Changing investor expectations, evolving financial markets, technological advancements, and increasingly sophisticated financial products are creating a growing need for professionals with specialised knowledge and managerial capabilities in investment and wealth management.

The new MBA Program aims to address this need by offering a focused management education pathway for professionals seeking to develop their expertise in this evolving domain. It further strengthens IIM Udaipur’s commitment to aligning its academic offerings with emerging industry requirements and the changing demands of the professional landscape.

A key distinguishing feature of the Program is its co-creation with leading investment and wealth management firms in India, including 360 ONE, ASK Private Wealth, Client Associates, IIFL Wealth, InCred Wealth, JM Financial, LGT Wealth India, Nippon India AMC, and Nuvame Wealth. These industry partners contribute to curriculum development and review, deliver guest lectures and workshops, and host participants for a one-month industry immersion. This close collaboration between academia and industry helps align the learning experience with contemporary industry practices and professional requirements. By combining IIM Udaipur’s academic rigour with the practical expertise of industry practitioners, the Program aims to equip participants with specialised investment knowledge, wealth advisory capabilities, ethical judgement, and an understanding of client needs—competencies essential for building trusted client relationships and navigating the evolving financial services landscape.

Prof. Rajesh Agrawal, Chairperson, One-Year MBA Programs, IIM Udaipur, said:

“India’s growing financial wealth and increasingly complex investment landscape call for professionals who combine technical expertise with sound judgement and a deep understanding of client needs. Our One-Year MBA in Investment and Wealth Management has been designed to address this need through a distinctive combination of academic rigour and industry expertise. Co-created with leading investment and wealth management firms, the Program emphasises trust, ethics, and fiduciary responsibility while preparing experienced professionals for careers in asset management, private banking, wealth advisory, and family offices. We look forward to developing thoughtful investment professionals, trusted advisors, and responsible leaders for the evolving financial services industry.”

With this launch, IIM Udaipur further expands its portfolio of specialised One-Year MBA programs, complementing its existing offerings in Digital Enterprise Management and Global Supply Chain Management. The addition of Investment and Wealth Management reflects the Institute’s approach to developing management education in response to emerging business needs and specialised professional domains.

The Program also underscores the growing importance of specialised management education in preparing professionals to engage with the opportunities and challenges of an increasingly complex financial ecosystem.

For more information about the Program, visit https://iwm.iimu.ac.in.

About IIM Udaipur

IIM Udaipur is well on its way to becoming a globally recognised B-School. It has broken new ground by focusing on world-class research and transforming students into tomorrow’s managers and leaders. The Institute arrived on the global education stage by securing AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) accreditation in just eight years after its establishment. IIMU has been listed on the Financial Times (FT) Global MIM Ranking 2026 for the 8th consecutive year, making it the only IIM to have achieved this feat. In the QS Global MIM Ranking 2027, IIM Udaipur continues to maintain its listing for the 8th year in a row, reinforcing its global standing. Additionally, IIM Udaipur ranks 4th in India for research in management, according to the UT Dallas methodology, which tracks publications in leading global journals, showcasing its excellence in academic research.

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